Ohio GOP Senate showdown: Dolan takes aim at Biden over border security in massive ad buy



Exclusive – Matt Dolan President Biden is aiming for border security to launch his second-largest ad blitz in a month for the Republican Senate nomination to Ohio’s crowded and competitive GOP primary.

“Enough to kill the fentanyl on the tip of this pencil,” The suburban Cleveland state senator warned when he spoke to the camera in his campaign ad, which was first shared with Gadget Clock on Monday.

Dolan then complained that “because of Joe Biden, fentanyl, cartels and human traffickers are pouring across our borders.” The rule of law is broken. Our national sovereignty is under threat. “

Before running for office, a former county chief assistant prosecutor and state assistant attorney general, Dolan highlighted that “as a prosecutor and as a legislator, I have cracked down on drug dealers and traffickers here in Ohio. In the U.S. Senate, I will fight more on the border. And to finish the wall. “

Border security is a top issue for Republican voters in Ohio and across the country, and Dolan stressed at the end of his ad that “we have no country without borders.”

Dolan’s campaign says the spot will be broadcast and cable TV Plus will run digitally across the state and is supported by a 2 million ad purchase.

Last month, Dolan made a seven-figure run of his first campaign commercial, where he aimed at Biden and promised to “defeat Communist China.” Taking a muscular approach to US-China relations and countering Beijing’s influence is a message that most Republican voters want to hear, and many GOP candidates competing in the 2022 cycle are highlighting the issue.

Dolan – whose family owns the Cleveland Guardian of Major League Baseball, who had been known as an Indian for more than a century until last year – is one of eight GOP candidates vying for Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio’s retirement.

Republicans include former Ohio Treasurer and two-time former Senate candidate Josh Mandel; Former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken; Venture Capitalist and best-selling author JD Vance; And 2018 Ohio Republican Senate candidate Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer and investment banker.

In an early race where almost all major competitors have a lot of personal wealth, advertising costs are rising. According to figures from the national ad tracking firm AdImpact, about $ 16 million has been spent on campaigns and ads run by Super PACs in the Ohio Senate race, with almost all costs coming to GOP Primary.

The Ohio Senate race is the second most expensive cycle in the country to date, behind the showdown for another GOP-held open seat in the neighboring battlefield state of Pennsylvania.

The winner of the May 3 Republican primary could face long-time Democratic Republican Tim Ryan of northeastern Ohio. Ryan is considered a favorite for the Democratic nomination in the race, which includes progressive Morgan Harper, a former senior adviser to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and a candidate for the 2020 Congress.