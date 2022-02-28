Ohio GOP Senate showdown: Firebrand Rep. Cawthorn endorses Josh Mandel in crowded Republican primary



First in Fox: Firebrand Rep. Madison Cawthorn is backing Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel on Monday because another national figure is involved in the Buckeye state’s high-profile GOP primary.

“Josh Mandel is a true conservative who has fought with pride for America abroad and in public office,” Catherine, RNC, said in a statement. “It’s very important that the truth, America First, the Conservatives gain a majority in 2022 and I would say that you join me in supporting Josh.”

“I am honored to have Madison’s support for my campaign in the U.S. Senate,” Mandel said.

Mandel is one of several GOP candidates in the combustible primary to replace former Ohio treasurer and retired Sen. Rob Portman.

Cawthorn’s approval differs significantly from that of another high-profile Trump-affiliated House member, Republican Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga. He backed Hillbilly LG writer JD Vance. Other GOP candidates, including former Ohio GOP chairman Jane Timken, State Sen. Matt Dolan and venture capitalist Mike Gibbons, are also considered effective candidates and are receiving support from other state and national Republican figures.

“To get the Senate back this fall, we must send fighters with the backbone and courage who are not afraid of the far left and are focused on advancing President Trump’s America First agenda,” Mandel added in support of Catherine. That’s exactly what I’m going to do in the US Senate. “

Mandel has also been backed by Sens Cynthia Lumis, R-YO, and Mike Lee, R-Utah, Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, and several other conservative groups and media figures.

“I’m confident I’m going to be the next U.S. senator from Ohio. I’m the only candidate who stands firm in my support of President Trump and Trump’s America First Agenda,” Josh Mandel told Gadget Clock in an interview. CPAC.