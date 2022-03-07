Ohio GOP Senate showdown: Super PAC spotlights for J.D. Vance, ‘border security is personal’



First in Fox – A super PAC backing Ohio Republican Senate candidate JD Vance says it is spending high six-figures to run a new ad that highlights the “personal mission” of best-selling authors and venture capitalists to secure the country’s southern border with Mexico.

“For Jedi Vance, border security is personal. A childhood has been shattered by addiction,” said the narrator of a new ad for “Protect Ohio Values” Super PAC, noting that Vance’s mother struggled with terrible drug and alcohol addiction.

“Now the JD is on a mission to stop the flow of death across the border,” Kathak insisted. “JD Vance will end the wall, end welfare for illegals, and wipe out all federal tax dollars for sanctuary cities. JD Vance is a private mission to secure the border.”

Super PAC, which first shared their ad with Gadget Clock, said it would spend $ 800,000 to broadcast and run the ad on television and digital only for a week from Monday. Border security is highest among Republican voters in Ohio and across the country, and the new ad is the latest in a series of GOP primary contests to spot the issue.

Josh Mandel, a former Ohio treasurer and former two-time Senate candidate, is also in the running to succeed Republican GOP Sen. Rob Portman; Former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken; 2018 Ohio Republican Senate candidate Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer and investment banker; And Rajya Sen. Mike Dullan, a former county chief assistant prosecutor and assistant state attorney general whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians of Major League Baseball.

And the new spot targets Vance’s two rivals. “Politicians of the elite and establishment have failed us,” the narrator said of a picture of Gibbons above a photo of Mandel with the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

“Protect Ohio Values” said last month that it was spending seven figures to run a new ad that illuminated populist themes. And Super PAC says it overall spent $ 7 million on Vance before the May 3 primary in Ohio.

The group was inspired last summer by a huge 10 million contribution from Vance’s old boss, billionaire venture capitalist and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel.

The Senate race in Ohio has become the second most expensive race in the country to date – behind neighboring Pennsylvania’s Senate race – which costs about $ 20 million to run ads.