Ohio GOP Senate showdown: Three top rivals make their case to Trump voters at CPAC

Orlando, Fla. – This is one of the most tumultuous and fiery Republican Senate primaries of the 2022 election cycle, as all but one of the main candidates in the Ohio GOP showdown have spotted their support for Donald Trump in the hope of gaining former presidential approval.

And three of the top contenders have trekked to Orlando, Florida in recent days to present their case to participants in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The oldest and largest annual gathering of right-wing leaders and activists since the former president’s White House victory in the 2016 election has turned into a Trump-fest.

“I’m confident I’m going to be the next U.S. senator from Ohio. I’m the only candidate who stands firm in my support of President Trump and Trump’s America First Agenda,” Josh Mandel told Gadget Clock in an interview. CPAC.

The former Ohio treasurer and former two-time Senate candidate spotlighted that “instead of campaigning through traditional Republican Party groups, we are actually campaigning through the church, and this is one of the reasons why my campaign and other campaigns are isolated. There are forces that are supporting me. “

Mandel is one of the main contenders for the GOP nomination primary in the race for the retirement of Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

Other key candidates include Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer, and investment banker who is bidding for his second bid for Senate GOP nomination, JD Vance, a hedge fund executive and bestselling author of the memoir “Hilbilio Elegio,” Jane Timken, and the state’s Sen. Matt Dullan, a former prosecutor whose family owns the Cleveland Guardian of Major League Baseball, formerly known as Indian.

Gibbons, who is spending নিজের 10 million of his own money to run ads in support of his campaign, told Gadget Clock:

“I am a businessman, not a politician,” he said. And Gibbons says he’s “getting a huge response” as he travels around the state on his promotional bus. “People come to us at the truck stop. We made an appearance and that’s what we had to do because I think they want to hear my story.”

Trump, who has been out of the White House for 13 months, remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP as he remains a kingmaker in Republican primaries and has repeatedly teased the 2024 presidential race. But he has not yet backed the Ohio Senate primary.

“I’ve talked to her. She knows who I am. I was her Ohio Finance co-chair in 2016 and I’ve always been supportive,” Gibbons noted. And he said “I think I got better than good shots” while landing in support of the former president.

Ohio’s airwaves are flooded with ads, many of them attacking ads. Vance, Mandel and Timken have all been attacked with their Trump credentials.

“I think we’re in a very good place,” Vance told Gadget Clock just minutes after speaking with those in the large CPAC ballroom. “I love the president. I like what he has done. I think we’ve had some good conversations here. It’s his choice in the end, obviously. He can support, he can be neutral. But I think we’re in a beautiful place.” And at the end of the day, I’m hopeful that we will get his approval. “

Vance, whose political party includes some veterans of the Trump campaign, has highlighted that “$ 4 million in anti-Trump money came to the state against me and I have decided to push it harder instead of lying down.”

The ads highlighted Vance’s critical remarks about Trump during the 2016 election.

Vance said he “certainly didn’t think Donald Trump was going to be a great president” but he was “happy to be proven wrong and he was a great president.” Glad to be. “

Snapping candidates with their Trump credentials a year ago, when Mandel and Timken – the first two main contenders in the race – began trying to outdo each other to spotlight their Trump credentials.

A month later, Trump asked Mandel, Timken, Gibbons and Cleveland-based businessman and luxury auto dealership giant Bernie Moreno (who suspended his promotion a month ago) in a private meeting with four candidates about their support before raising a fund for his golf. Courses at Palm Beach, Florida.

Fast forward to this year and the campaigns are going to strengthen their Trump connections Gibbons recently highlighted that Bill Steppen, Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign manager, is joining his team as a top adviser. And Timken highlighted the approval of Killian Conway, Trump’s 2016 general election campaign manager and senior White House adviser, who had previously backed Moreno.

Dolan, who is not building a pitch in support of Trump, did not join the CPAC. Timken, who has repeatedly described himself as an “America First” candidate and a “Trump Conservative,” did not travel to Florida for the CPAC.

“There was a busy schedule of events in Ohio, including meetings with law enforcement agencies, talking about the opioid epidemic and securing the southern border, but we sent several team members to CPAC to support the campaign and support the MAGA movement,” said Timken campaign spokeswoman Mandy Merritt. Gadget Clock.

And Merritt noted that “Jane watched President Trump’s speech last night and, as usual, thought he had made a great case for America First Agenda against his strong leadership and the disastrous background of the Biden administration.”

