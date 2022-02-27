World

Ohio GOP Senate showdown: Three top rivals make their case to Trump voters at CPAC

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ohio GOP Senate showdown: Three top rivals make their case to Trump voters at CPAC
Written by admin
Ohio GOP Senate showdown: Three top rivals make their case to Trump voters at CPAC

Ohio GOP Senate showdown: Three top rivals make their case to Trump voters at CPAC

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Orlando, Fla. – This is one of the most tumultuous and fiery Republican Senate primaries of the 2022 election cycle, as all but one of the main candidates in the Ohio GOP showdown have spotted their support for Donald Trump in the hope of gaining former presidential approval.

And three of the top contenders have trekked to Orlando, Florida in recent days to present their case to participants in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). The oldest and largest annual gathering of right-wing leaders and activists since the former president’s White House victory in the 2016 election has turned into a Trump-fest.

CPAC 2024 GOP Presidential Nomination Straw Poll Results

“I’m confident I’m going to be the next U.S. senator from Ohio. I’m the only candidate who stands firm in my support of President Trump and Trump’s America First Agenda,” Josh Mandel told Gadget Clock in an interview. CPAC.

The former Ohio treasurer and former two-time Senate candidate spotlighted that “instead of campaigning through traditional Republican Party groups, we are actually campaigning through the church, and this is one of the reasons why my campaign and other campaigns are isolated. There are forces that are supporting me. “

Mandel is one of the main contenders for the GOP nomination primary in the race for the retirement of Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

Other key candidates include Mike Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer, and investment banker who is bidding for his second bid for Senate GOP nomination, JD Vance, a hedge fund executive and bestselling author of the memoir “Hilbilio Elegio,” Jane Timken, and the state’s Sen. Matt Dullan, a former prosecutor whose family owns the Cleveland Guardian of Major League Baseball, formerly known as Indian.

New fireworks against Trump in Ohio’s combustible Gop Senate primary

READ Also  Maryland armed robbery victim allegedly shot teenage attacker in self-defense, authorities say

Gibbons, who is spending নিজের 10 million of his own money to run ads in support of his campaign, told Gadget Clock:

“I am a businessman, not a politician,” he said. And Gibbons says he’s “getting a huge response” as he travels around the state on his promotional bus. “People come to us at the truck stop. We made an appearance and that’s what we had to do because I think they want to hear my story.”

Trump, who has been out of the White House for 13 months, remains the most popular and influential politician in the GOP as he remains a kingmaker in Republican primaries and has repeatedly teased the 2024 presidential race. But he has not yet backed the Ohio Senate primary.

“I’ve talked to her. She knows who I am. I was her Ohio Finance co-chair in 2016 and I’ve always been supportive,” Gibbons noted. And he said “I think I got better than good shots” while landing in support of the former president.

Trump, at CPAC, once teased 2024 runs; Cruise tells Gadget Clock ‘Trump deserves first decision’

Ohio’s airwaves are flooded with ads, many of them attacking ads. Vance, Mandel and Timken have all been attacked with their Trump credentials.

“I think we’re in a very good place,” Vance told Gadget Clock just minutes after speaking with those in the large CPAC ballroom. “I love the president. I like what he has done. I think we’ve had some good conversations here. It’s his choice in the end, obviously. He can support, he can be neutral. But I think we’re in a beautiful place.” And at the end of the day, I’m hopeful that we will get his approval. “

Vance, whose political party includes some veterans of the Trump campaign, has highlighted that “$ 4 million in anti-Trump money came to the state against me and I have decided to push it harder instead of lying down.”

The ads highlighted Vance’s critical remarks about Trump during the 2016 election.

READ Also  Damaged police trust helped fuel retaliatory murders, criminologists say

Click here for the latest Gadget Clock from CPAC

Vance said he “certainly didn’t think Donald Trump was going to be a great president” but he was “happy to be proven wrong and he was a great president.” Glad to be. “

Snapping candidates with their Trump credentials a year ago, when Mandel and Timken – the first two main contenders in the race – began trying to outdo each other to spotlight their Trump credentials.

A month later, Trump asked Mandel, Timken, Gibbons and Cleveland-based businessman and luxury auto dealership giant Bernie Moreno (who suspended his promotion a month ago) in a private meeting with four candidates about their support before raising a fund for his golf. Courses at Palm Beach, Florida.

Fast forward to this year and the campaigns are going to strengthen their Trump connections Gibbons recently highlighted that Bill Steppen, Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign manager, is joining his team as a top adviser. And Timken highlighted the approval of Killian Conway, Trump’s 2016 general election campaign manager and senior White House adviser, who had previously backed Moreno.

Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepin Gibbons has joined the campaign

Dolan, who is not building a pitch in support of Trump, did not join the CPAC. Timken, who has repeatedly described himself as an “America First” candidate and a “Trump Conservative,” did not travel to Florida for the CPAC.

Ohio Senate candidate and former state GOP Chair Jane Timken signed the 'Stop Critical Race Theory' pledge at her campaign office in Columbus, Ohio on July 12, 2021.

Ohio Senate candidate and former state GOP Chair Jane Timken signed the ‘Stop Critical Race Theory’ pledge at her campaign office in Columbus, Ohio on July 12, 2021.
(Jane Timken Senate Campaign)

“There was a busy schedule of events in Ohio, including meetings with law enforcement agencies, talking about the opioid epidemic and securing the southern border, but we sent several team members to CPAC to support the campaign and support the MAGA movement,” said Timken campaign spokeswoman Mandy Merritt. Gadget Clock.

And Merritt noted that “Jane watched President Trump’s speech last night and, as usual, thought he had made a great case for America First Agenda against his strong leadership and the disastrous background of the Biden administration.”

READ Also  CBS2’s 2/11 Friday Morning Forecast – Gadget Clock

Fox Nation is the featured sponsor of CPAC 2022 Watch CPAC lectures live and on-demand at Fox Nation পেতে Sign up using the promotional code CPAC to get a 30-day free trial Offer expires April 30, 2022.

Brian Preston of Gadget Clock contributed to this report

#Ohio #GOP #Senate #showdown #top #rivals #case #Trump #voters #CPAC

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment