Ohio House Races: What to Watch For



But who wins, and their margin of victory, might tell us a bit more about what Democratic voters think as the party tries to capitalize on its tight control of Washington and braces for a tough challenge midway through 2022.

If Ms Turner wins, especially if she does it with ease, it would be a sign that the upstart progressive energy that propelled Mr Sanders’ two presidential campaigns is not fading, as the movement seeks new national leaders for gradually succeed the 79 years. – old Mr. Sanders. And that would most likely send Congress yet another high-profile advocate for the left’s biggest priorities, like universal health care and sweeping climate action.

If Ms Brown wins, especially if she does so with a wide margin, it would indicate that Democratic voters prefer a candidate more in line with the party’s standard bearers in Washington and are reluctant to elect someone who is used to criticizing these. leaders. . Or, as Sean McElwee, executive director of polling firm Data for Progress, said, it would suggest that Democratic voters “are interested in voting for who’s going to work and they won’t have to think about much more. never.

In the other race, which Republican will win?

In the Republican race near Columbus, an overcrowded group of Republicans compete to upset Mike Carey, an energy lobbyist who has been backed by Mr. Trump. He was largely unknown until the former president lent his support to Mr Carey in early June and practically made sure he would be the frontrunner.

But the race is fluid, with more than 10 candidates vying for the Republican nomination. Some of Mr. Carey’s rivals also have more established reputations in the District, the 15th Congress, as well as the support of prominent Mr. Trump allies.

Those rivals include Bob Peterson, a state senator who also operates a 2,700-acre grain farm and has the backing of the Ohio Right to Life, the state’s leading anti-abortion group. There’s also Ruth Edmonds, who has followers among Christian conservatives and supporters of Ken Blackwell, a prominent Conservative activist and Trump ally, and Debbie Meadows, an activist and wife of Mark Meadows, Mr. Trump in the White House. .