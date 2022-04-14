Ohio lawmakers defend Florida-style parental rights legislation against critics



Lawmakers in Ohio say critics are misleading the public about legislation.

State Representative Jean Schmidt and Representative Mike Loychik introduced legislation that would ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to third grade and then allow age-appropriate discussions for older students. Critics have argued that the bill is too broad and would put LGBTQ students at risk.

“This is not an attack on the LGBTQ community,” Loichik, a Republican, told Gadget Clock. It’s about “protecting our innocence when our kindergarteners go to school.”

He said that at that age students do not need to focus on these ideas. Older students may discuss this until they have matched their grade level and teachers are trained to teach that course, according to the bill.

The bill “ensures that our students, regardless of their age, are receiving a decent education that is free from engagement, it is age-appropriate,” said Schmidt, a fellow Republican. “Let’s make sure those ideas are taught at the right age.”

Loychik said he explained the bill to some elements who supported it when they realized it was the goal of the youngest classroom.

But critics say the bill is an attack on the LGBTQ community.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginter said in a statement last week, “Students deserve an education that addresses diversity, and this latest bill removes LGBTQ + identities while putting these children at greater risk for bullying and harm.” “It’s one of the most ugly forms of bigotry.”

Similarly, the superintendent of Columbus City School called the law a “discriminatory and hateful regulation.”

Others have called the bill broad.

“Ohio’s Don’t Say Gay Bill is broader and more vague than the Florida Bill, and includes K-12 grades,” Katherine Poe, a spokeswoman for Equality Ohio, told Columbus Dispatch.

A member of the state school board told the publication: “My explanation is that there can be no book that deals with any LGBTQ + problem.”

Schmidt told Gadget Clock that the bill was “attacked because people are afraid” to be portrayed as anti-LBGTQ.

“They really have to read the bill,” he continued. The bill is not a divisive bill.

The bill states: “No public school shall teach, use or provide any curriculum or instructional material on sexual orientation or gender identity in respect of any student from kindergarten to three grades.”

Violations could result in schools losing state funding or teachers losing their licenses.

The bill further states that public schools “may not provide a student with a curriculum, instructional material, or assignment designed to teach, use, or use designed to promote or support a racist or underlying racist notion.”

It specifically lists prohibited concepts, including critical race theory and the 1619 project, an initiative historians have widely denied that reorganize and establish the history of Americans around slavery.

The law “also prohibits any other notion that the State Board of Education defines as divisive or inherently racist.”

“It’s up to parents to manage these issues with their child because they know their child best,” Schmidt told Gadget Clock.

“It’s absolutely wrong for the school to put it in a child’s brain first,” he added. “We are not there to educate our children. We are there to educate our children.”

The bill would allow parents to file complaints with state education boards, but would give teachers and schools the right to defend themselves, according to Schmidt.

“How to write, how to spell, how to do simple math,” Schmidt told Gadget Clock.

According to a survey by McKinsey & Company, epidemiological education has resulted in students falling five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading by the end of the 2020-21 school year.

“We’ve decided to teach ideas that they don’t understand and really move away from the opportunity to teach our kids properly,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said gender identity and sexual orientation can find a place in the classroom, but only at the appropriate age.

“It shouldn’t be taught to kindergarteners because even high school or junior high school students will have a hard time with it,” Schmidt told Gadget Clock. He said kindergarteners would be “completely confused.”

Loychik and Smith encouraged more people to read for more information before guessing what the bill says.