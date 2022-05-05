Ohio man arrested after shooting Texas officer, standoff with police



A man was arrested Tuesday after shooting a police officer and causing an altercation with police in Defense, Ohio, Texas.

The Brady Police Department said officers were called to a home following a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, the suspect, Dekoda Blake, 35, struck and shot a Brady police officer.

The officer was not seriously injured. Police say they were able to take Blake into custody after a confrontation with officers.

Blake was jailed in McCluch County Jail for an outstanding warrant from Ohio. Additional charges are still pending, police said.