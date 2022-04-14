Ohio Republican Central Committee, many county GOP chairs, urge Trump not to endorse candidate in Senate race



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A host of Ohio state and county GOP officials are drafting a letter Thursday not to support former President Donald Trump in the state’s Republican Senate primary, in a report he plans to nominate JD Vance, multiple Republican sources told Gadget Clock Digital.

The Ohio GOP Central Committee and about half of the Republican state county chairs are behind the letter, according to sources. The campaign stems from the campaigns of GOP candidates Jane Timken and Josh Mandel, who fought hard against Trump to support Vance, GOP sources said.

The letter, obtained from a source close to the Gadget Clock GOP Senate campaign, noted Vance’s opposition to Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election. “We do not support JD Vance for the reasons mentioned, and we urge you not to support anyone in this contest, “said a letter to Trump.

The letter comes after NBC News on Thursday reported that Trump is expected to support “Hilbilly Elegies” author and enterprise capitalist JD Vance. Gadget Clock has not yet confirmed Trump’s planned support.

A GOP source with knowledge of the talks told Gadget Clock that Trump has called on donors and advisers in recent days to ask for their views on supporting Vance. The campaigns of rivals Jane Timken and Josh Mandel have pushed back strongly against it, the source said.

“Failed campaigns sometimes come together,” a source close to the Vance campaign said Thursday in response to the letter.

A close source in the Vance campaign also said that it was “amazing that they don’t know that Donald Trump doesn’t really know” what Vance had said about Trump in the past, because the candidate was about to change his mind. To put it another way, the source said, “insulting.”

The Pennsylvania Gop follows Trump’s approval of the early Senate battle, OZ and McCormick Trade Jobs.

Vance, as well as Timken, Mandel and Gibbons, have long been working hard to get Trump approved. And the former president’s top ally and former Trump White House and campaign figures are supporting or working on different campaigns.

Peter Super Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and billionaire venture capitalist, added a huge $ 10 million contribution last year to a super PAC backing van by Vance’s old boss. Trump is conducting polls for 2016 and 2020 pollster Tony Fabrizio Vance’s Senate bid, and Andy Surabian, a veteran of the Trump campaign, is a senior adviser to Vance’s team. And Trump is backing ally and turning point USA founder Charlie Kirk Vance.

Bill Steppen, who served as Trump’s campaign manager in the summer and autumn of 2020, Justin Clark, who served as Deputy Campaign Manager under Steppen, and Mike Bundo, Trump’s 2016 campaign top adviser, are all Gibbs.

Kelly Conway, who ran Trump’s 2016 general election campaign and served as a senior counselor at the Trump White House, Corey Lewandowski, who ran Trump’s 2016 campaign during the primary, and who was the chief adviser to the 2020 re-election campaign, and Trump’s chief adviser. , All senior advisers to Timken’s campaign.

Retired General Michael Flynn, who served as Trump’s first national security adviser, has backed Mandel, as has David Friedman, who served as ambassador to Israel during the Trump administration.

Snippling between candidates over their allegiance to Trump began in February last year, when Mandel and Timken – the first two main contenders in the race – began trying to outdo each other to spotlight their Trump credentials.

A month later, Trump questioned Mandel, Timken, Gibbons and Cleveland-based businessman and luxury auto dealership giant Bernie Moreno (who suspended his promotion earlier this month) in a private meeting with four candidates before raising funds for his golf. Courses at Palm Beach, Florida.

GOP Primary 3 May. The primary winner is likely to face general election representative Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.