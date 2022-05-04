Ohio school board votes down school’s ‘Diversity Day’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to local reports, an Ohio school district voted in favor of banning a local high school’s annual “Diversity Day” after receiving demands from parents, according to local reports.

The Forest Hills School District Board of Education voted Sunday afternoon to ban the Turpin High School, the Cincinnati Inquiry reported. Leslie Rasmussen, a member of the board, refused to vote and the proposal passed 4-0.

Sunday’s proposal states that Diversity Day “will not proceed during school hours” and “will not be conducted or further organized during school hours or through the use of taxpayer resources.”

Ohio State University student leader says he teaches ‘love’ for black people ‘they are the best’

Ethnic Diversity Awareness Day has been at Cincinnati High School in suburbs for more than five years. The event usually includes a list of guest speakers with activities and discussions.

Board members quoted parents who said they did not want the taxpayer’s money to support the curriculum on “critical race theory”, a notion that thinks racism is systematic in American institutions.

Other parents were reportedly upset over the cancellation of the event. A parent told a Sunday meeting that he was approached by Superintendent Scott T. R. was “very disappointed” with Pribbles

“I think he’s disappointed us all today,” he said. “And I’ve seen him fight. I’ve seen him try a lot and see him … go back like this. He’s leaving. He doesn’t care.”

Some students are also disappointed with this decision. “I’m sorry I missed this for my senior year,” senior Casey Luparillo told WWW.

“But the thing I’m most worried about is that kids in the future won’t be able to feel this event because it’s so important,” he said.

Gadget Clock reached out to Forest Hills School District and Superintendent Preble for additional comments.