Ohio semi-trucks crash on highway, cause massive fireball



Two half-trucks crashed in Ohio on Wednesday, sending a massive fireball into the air.

The crash happened just after 8pm on Interstate 80 in Lorraine, Ohio, near Cleveland, and according to Fox 8, one of the trucks involved in the crash had resin or glue that was highly combustible.

Video from the scene of the accident shows that two trucks caught fire because the traffic was backed up due to the accident.

No casualties were reported in the crash, police said.

When troops arrived at the scene, a half-truck was on the right shoulder and one on the left side of the highway, both trucks completely engulfed in flames.

Officials did not reopen the area of ​​the interstate where the accident took place until Thursday morning.

How the car caught fire is being investigated.