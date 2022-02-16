Ohio Sen. Rob Portman endorses Jane Timken in Republican primary to replace him



Retired Ohio Sen. Rob Portman on Wednesday backed Jane Timken to replace him in the crowded GOP primary, the second major approval for Timken in days.

Longtime Trump adviser Killian Conway backs Jane Timken in the GOP primary in the Ohio Senate

“I believe Jane Timken is the best candidate for advancing conservative Republican policies to help Ohio workers and families. Jane is smart and hardworking, and understands the needs of Ohio residents,” said Portman, R-Ohio. “He has a track record of success, including working tirelessly year after year to support Republicans at every level.”

Portman’s approval came the day after former President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser, Killian Conway, backed Timken.

Portman is the second retired Republican senator to approve his replacement in the primary. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., And his former chief of staff, Katie Britton, have backed the state’s GOP primary.

But Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., Richard Burr, RN.C., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Have remained neutral in the race for their seats.