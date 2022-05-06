Ohio State student dead after school warns of possible fentanyl-laced pills



A student at Ohio State University died Thursday when schoolchildren were warned about “fake adrenaline pills that appear to contain fentanyl,” leading to an increase in hospital admissions.

Ohio State University President Christina Johnson announced Thursday that the student had died, and another student was hospitalized in critical condition. A third student was released from the hospital, according to the statement.

Johnson did not list the cause of death of the student, but said in a statement that it was “critical” for members of the Ohio State University community to be “aware of the potential for contaminated drugs in our community.”

“Earlier today, the Office of Student Life sent a message to all students that I strongly urge everyone in our community to read. Awareness of the potential for contaminated drugs in our community is important for the safety of everyone,” the statement read.

A message sent to students on Thursday shared a local warning about “fake adrenaline pills that appear to contain fentanyl.” The message said the pills had increased the amount of overdoses and hospitalizations.

It reminds students that they should only buy and use prescription drugs from a reputable pharmacy.

“While we strongly discourage any form of drug abuse, if you or someone you know can test the drug,” the OSU statement said, “… consider confidentially taking a free Naloxone kit or fentanyl test strip. . “