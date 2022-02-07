Ohio State University ‘Sex Week’ event encourages students to ‘thank’ abortion providers



Several Ohio State University departments are sponsoring “Sex Week” put on by a student organization, which includes one event where students are asked to “help thank abortion providers.”

Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness is hosting the “Sex Week,” but told Gadget Clock Digital that several Ohio State University departments such as the Ohio State University Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies and the College of Social Work are providing financial support for the week-long event.

One event hosted during “Sex Week” is “Valentine’s for Abortion Providers” where students can “help thank abortion providers” for the work that they do.

“Meet SASHA in the Union on the 1st floor on to help thank abortion providers in Ohio and Texas for the valuable work they do for reproductive rights !,” the event description states.

KRISTI NOEM’S PRO-LIFE PROPOSAL BLOCKED BY SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICANS

Sky Hart, president of Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness told Gadget Clock Digital that the organization is hosting the abortion appreciation event because it thinks abortion providers “deserve appreciation.”

“We feel that it is important to appreciate the family planning providers that are able to provide essential healthcare for our communities. Our organization emphasizes the constitutional right to a safe abortion, however many do not share that belief. Because of this, many providers and Their offices are often ridiculed for providing legal, affordable, safe healthcare. We feel they deserve appreciation, and should be reminded of the fact they are assisting our communities greatly, “Hart said.

Hart said attendees will be creating cards that will then be mailed to abortion providers.

GOP POLITICIANS SAY UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH FETAL TISSUE PROBE A ‘WHITEWASH’ AND NOT NEARLY SUFFICIENT

The “Sex Week” website also states that the organization receives funding through the Council on Student Affairs, which comes from student activity fees.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, told Gadget Clock Digital that the university is doing a “disservice to students” by sponsoring the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s pathetic that schools are ignoring their mandate to educate students and instead act as though their real purpose is facilitating the parties. This is a great disservice to students. And a huge waste of money for parents,” Hawkins said. “Almost always ignored by these sponsors is the fact that you can’t protect emotionally vulnerable students from a broken heart when they follow the false pitch that all consequences – babies included – can be ignored.”

An Ohio State University spokesperson told Gadget Clock Digital that “Ohio State has a deep and abiding commitment to free speech.”