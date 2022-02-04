Ohio State University sexual abuse: Some survivors appeal lawsuit dismissal



COLUMBUS, Ohio – The long-dead Ohio State team doctor’s inappropriate behavior was only recently denied as sexual harassment and therefore did not reach the university deadline for abuse, a group of surviving judges argued in their lawsuit seeking dismissal.

Hundreds of men complained that Richard Strauss abused them at the campus athletic facility, a student health center, his home or off-campus clinic, and several of those men reported multiple incidents.

They say the school failed to stop Strauss, despite students expressing concern for its 20 years at the university in the late 1970s. Strauss died in 2005. No one publicly defended him.

Ohio State says a total of more than 170 rape cases and more than 2,600 affection cases involving Strauss have been uncovered between 2018 and 2020, most of them through investigations by a law firm for the university and lawsuits filed against OSU.

Last year, federal Judge Michael Watson dismissed several cases brought in by survivors. Watson said it was clear that Strauss had abused hundreds of young people when Ohio state officials closed their eyes, but ruled that the legal window for such claims had been crossed.

Two appeals filed Wednesday in the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that during the massive publicity campaign about Strauss’s activities in 2018, most victims admitted that they had experienced abuse.

118 According to the appeal filed by the attorneys representing the victim, “a skilled sex offender, Strauss prepared his victims in the belief that his tests were normal and medically appropriate.”

“Many plaintiffs also complained that they believed Strauss’s behavior could not be sexual harassment because his offensive tests were common knowledge among their peers and coaches, and yet Strauss did not respond; OSU gave him almost uninterrupted access to students,” the attorneys said. Says.

Ohio State officials claim that the university took the allegations seriously, investigated a law enforcement agency, responded with transparency and empathy, made changes to prevent and deal with sexual misconduct, and tried to do the right thing through settlement offers.

The university has reached a total settlement agreement of $ 57.8 million with 232 survivors through a mediation process and the university’s separate settlement program and will continue to cover the cost of professionally certified counseling services and treatment for anyone affected by Strauss.

Three recent lawsuits involving dozens of plaintiffs are still pending. Ohio State has argued that they should be fired as well.