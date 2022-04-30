Ohio teen wearing neck brace jumps out of moving stolen car during police chase, cops say



A teenager in a stolen car and wearing a neck brace jumped out of a moving car before hitting the ground during a chase with Ohio police this week.

The Whitehall Police Department found a stolen car around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and found a 16-year-old boy inside.

The driver chased through the town just outside Columbus, leading officers, and a stop stick was deployed to stop the vehicle, police said. As the car moved to the side of the road, the teenager was seen moving from the driver’s seat to the passenger seat and trying to jump out of the car.

According to police dashcam footage, he was seen eating a roll before landing near a railway line.

The teenager tried to flee on foot but was caught by officers, police said. He was taken into custody on suspicion of possessing stolen property. He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus for minor injuries.

The car came to a stop a few hundred yards away. The teenager was recently arrested for being in a stolen car, authorities said.

A day earlier, Whitehall police arrested two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, on suspicion of possessing stolen property after they were caught in a stolen car, police said.