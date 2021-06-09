Ohio’s attorney general wants Google to be declared a public utility.

Ohio’s attorney general, Dave Yost, filed a lawsuit on Tuesday in pursuit of a novel effort to have Google declared a public utility and topic to authorities regulation.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a Delaware County, Ohio court docket, seeks to use a regulation that’s over a century previous to regulate Google by making use of a authorized designation traditionally used for railroads, electrical energy and the phone to the search engine.

“Once you personal the railroad or the electrical firm or the cellphone tower, you could have to deal with everybody the identical and provides everyone entry,” Mr. Yost, a Republican, stated in a assertion. He added that Ohio was the primary state to deliver such a lawsuit towards Google.

If Google had been declared a so-called widespread provider like a utility firm, it could forestall the corporate from prioritizing its personal merchandise, companies and web sites in search outcomes.