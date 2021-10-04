Oil and gas prices may remain high as investors chase clean energy
HOUSTON – Americans are spending a dollar more for a gallon of gasoline than they were a year ago. Natural gas prices have risen by more than 150 percent in a single time, threatening to increase prices of food, chemicals, plastic goods and summer this winter.
Energy systems around the world are suddenly in crisis as the cost of oil, natural gas and coal has risen sharply in recent months. In China, the UK and elsewhere, fuel shortages and panic buying have led to blackouts and long lines at filling stations.
The situation is not as dire in the United States, but oil and gasoline prices are so high that President Biden has been calling on foreign producers to increase supplies. He is doing this because he is pushing Congress together to address climate change by moving the country from fossil fuels to renewable energy and electric cars.
U.S. energy officials and the Wall Street bankers and investors who finance them are doing nothing to raise production to a level that could bring prices down. The price of key US oil jumped nearly 3 percent to nearly $78 a barrel on Monday, a seven-year high, after OPEC and its allies refused to significantly increase supplies on Monday.
Manufacturers are still chasing memories of the price crash at the start of the pandemic. Wall Street is even less enthusiastic. Not only have banks and investors lost money in the boom-bust cycles that have plagued the sector over the past decade, but many also say they are using fossil fuels to meet commitments made to fight climate change. Be prepared to reduce your exposure to fuel.
Kirk Edwards, president of Latigo Petroleum, which has interests in 2,000 oil and natural gas wells in Texas and Oklahoma, said, “Everyone is very careful because it was just 15 or 16 months ago, we had negative-$30-a-barrel oil. prices were.” . He was remembering a time of so low demand and storage capacity that some merchants paid buyers to get the oil out of their hands.
If drillers do not increase production, fuel prices may remain high and may even rise. This would present a political problem for Mr Biden. Many Americans, especially low-income households, are vulnerable to large fluctuations in oil and gas prices. And while the use of renewable energy and electric cars is on the rise, it is too small to meaningfully offset the pain of higher gasoline and natural gas prices.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs say energy supplies could shrink further, potentially pushing oil prices up as much as $10 before the end of the year.
This helps explain why the Biden administration is pressuring the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to produce more oil. “We continue to speak to international partners, including OPEC, on the importance of competitive markets and to determine prices and support the recovery,” Mr Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, said last week.
But OPEC and its allies on Monday reaffirmed current plans for a modest increase in November. They are reluctant to produce more for the same reasons that many US oil and gas companies are unwilling to do so.
Oil officials argue that although prices may seem high, there is no guarantee they will remain high, especially if the global economy weakens as coronavirus cases begin to rise again. Since the pandemic began, the oil industry has laid off thousands of workers, and dozens of companies have gone bankrupt or debt-ridden.
Officials said oil prices may look higher relative to 2020, but they are not stratospheric. Prices were in the same zone in mid-2018 and are still a few ways from the $100-per-barrel level that was as recently as 2014.
Largely due to industry caution, the nationwide number of oil-producing rigs stands at 528, nearly half of the 2019 peak. Still, in addition to recent disruptions to Gulf of Mexico output from Hurricane Ida, U.S. oil production has almost recovered to pre-pandemic days as companies pump out crude from wells dug years ago.
Another reason for holding back from drilling is that banks and investors are reluctant to put more money into the oil and gas business. Capital flows from Wall Street have slowed after a decade in which investors pumped more than $1.4 trillion into North American oil and gas producers through stock and bond issues and loans, according to research firm DeLogic.
“Banks have pulled away from funding,” said Scott Sheffield, chief executive officer of Pioneer Natural Resources, a major Texas oil and gas producer.
The flow of money supplied by banks and other investors had slowed even before the pandemic as shale wells often produced much oil and gas at first but were quickly exhausted. Many oil producers, making any profit, went bankrupt when energy prices plummeted.
Companies constantly sell stock or borrow money to dig new wells. For example, Pioneer did not generate cash as a business between 2008 and 2020. Instead, it used $3.8 billion to run its operations and invest capital, according to the company’s financial statements.
Industry executives have come to preach financial conservatism and tell shareholders they are going to raise dividends and buy back more stock, not borrow for major expansion. Mr Sheffield said Pioneer now intends to return 80 percent of its free cash flow, a measure of the money generated from operations, to shareholders. “The model has completely changed,” he said.
After years of decline, the oil company’s shares have risen this year. Still, investors remain reluctant to finance major expansions in production.
With the oil and gas exploration and production businesses taking a cautious approach and returning money to shareholders, the first company “that deviates from that strategy will be discredited by public investors,” said Ben Dale, managing director of energy-focused private equity Kimmerridge. ” Strong. “No one is going down that path anytime soon.”
This opposition to expanding oil and gas production is partly driven by the growing enthusiasm of investors for renewable energy. According to RBC Capital, stock funds that focus on investments such as wind and solar power manage $1.3 trillion in assets, a 40 percent increase this year.
And the biggest investment firms are demanding that companies cut emissions from their operations and products, which is much harder for oil and gas companies than for technology companies or other service-sector businesses.
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, wants the businesses it invests in to eventually remove as much carbon dioxide from the environment as they emit, known as net-zero emissions. The New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages state and local government employees’ pension funds, has said it will stop investing in companies that are not taking adequate steps to reduce carbon emissions.
But some investors pushing for emissions reductions also express concern that the transition from fossil fuels could drive up energy prices too quickly.
Mr Dell said limited supplies of oil and natural gas and the cost of investing in renewable energy – and battery storage when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing – could drive up energy prices for the foreseeable future. “I believe you are going to see a period of increasing energy prices in this decade,” he said.
BlackRock president and chief executive Lawrence D. Fink said this could undermine political support for a move away from fossil fuels.
“We risk a supply crisis that raises costs for consumers – especially those who can least afford it – and risk destabilizing the transition politically,” he said in a speech in July. Said.
There are already signs of tension around the world. Europe and Asia are running low on natural gas, raising prices even before the first winter. Russia, a major gas supplier to both regions, has provided less gas to its customers than expected, making it difficult for some countries to replace nuclear and coal power plants that run on gas.
OPEC, Russia and others have been careful not to increase oil production on fears that prices could collapse if markets are flooded. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia and some other producers have about eight million barrels of additional capacity.
“The market is not structurally short on oil supply,” said Björner Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, a Norwegian energy consulting firm.
Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said she expected OPEC and Russia to be ready to increase production if they saw the balance between supply and demand “tighten from here”.
If OPEC increases production, US producers like Latigo Petroleum’s Mr. Edwards will be even more reluctant to drill. So far, it has stuck to the investment plans made at the beginning of the year to dig just eight new wells in the last eight months.
“Just because prices have jumped for a month or two doesn’t mean there will be a drilling rig stampede,” he said. “The industry always goes up and down.”
Clifford Cross from Houston and Peter Avis from New York reported.
