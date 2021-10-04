Oil and gas prices may remain high as investors chase clean energy

HOUSTON – Americans are spending a dollar more for a gallon of gasoline than they were a year ago. Natural gas prices have risen by more than 150 percent in a single time, threatening to increase prices of food, chemicals, plastic goods and summer this winter.

Energy systems around the world are suddenly in crisis as the cost of oil, natural gas and coal has risen sharply in recent months. In China, the UK and elsewhere, fuel shortages and panic buying have led to blackouts and long lines at filling stations.

The situation is not as dire in the United States, but oil and gasoline prices are so high that President Biden has been calling on foreign producers to increase supplies. He is doing this because he is pushing Congress together to address climate change by moving the country from fossil fuels to renewable energy and electric cars.

U.S. energy officials and the Wall Street bankers and investors who finance them are doing nothing to raise production to a level that could bring prices down. The price of key US oil jumped nearly 3 percent to nearly $78 a barrel on Monday, a seven-year high, after OPEC and its allies refused to significantly increase supplies on Monday.