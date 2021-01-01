Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Notification out for Grade -III Posts at oil-india.com. Apply online with these steps before 23 September

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited has recently released the notification for the recruitment of Grade-III Posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts. oil-india.com You can apply through 23 September 2021. The application process has been started from 24th August.

A total of 535 posts will be recruited through this process. The candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 30 years to apply for these posts. However, the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information, candidates can check recruitment notification. Candidates can apply through these steps on the official website.

How to apply for Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website of Oil India Limited, oil-india.com.

Step 2: Then go to the Careers tab appearing on the home page and click on Current Openings.

Step 3: Then click on the link to apply for recruitment to OIL Grade III posts.

Step 4: Now a new page will open in front of you. Fill the required information here and complete the registration process.

Step 5: After registering, apply and upload required documents.

Step 6: After clicking on the submit button, candidates can download their application and also take a print out.

It is to be noted that the selection of candidates for recruitment to Grade-III posts will be done on the basis of online written examination. Only qualified candidates will be called for written test. Objective type questions will be asked in this exam. After that the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates. Candidates can apply for the recruitment till 23 September. Before applying, candidates must check their eligibility. For more details you can check the official website.