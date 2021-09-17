Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply online for various Grade III Posts at oil-india.com before 23 September. Check here for details

Oil India Recruitment 2021: Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Grade 3 posts. interested candidates Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 You can apply online on the official website oil-india.com till 23 September. The application process was started from August 24.

A total of 535 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 38 posts of electrician trade, 144 posts of fitter trade, 4 posts of turner trade, 13 posts of machinist trade, 6 posts of welder trade, 42 posts of mechanic motor vehicle trade and 81 posts of instrument mechanic trade and many other posts. Are included. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 26600 to Rs 90000 per month. Candidates will be selected for recruitment to Grade-III posts on the basis of Online Written Examination. Only qualified candidates will be called for written test. Objective type questions will be asked in this exam. After that the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates.

RPSC Admit Card 2021: Commission has issued admit card for this recruitment exam, here’s how to download

OIL Recruitment 2021 The candidate should have a trade certificate in the relevant field from an institute recognized by the government. Also the candidate should have passed class 10th. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 30 years for recruitment to these posts. However, the reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment till 23 September. For this, candidates belonging to General / OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. All the candidates must check their eligibility before applying. For more details you can check the official website.

SSC Admit Card: SSC has issued the admit card of these candidates, here is the direct link to download