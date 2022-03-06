Education

Oil India Recruitment 2022 For filling Group B and C posts, salary is Rs. 2.20 lakhs.

Government of India backed Oil India Limited (Indian Oil) has invited applications for Grade B and Grade C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting Indian Oil’s official website, oil-india.com. Important details of recruitment like vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process etc. can be seen below.

Vacancy details
A total of 55 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment (Oil India Recruitment 2022). Manager (ERP-HR) – 1 post, Superintendent Engineer (Environment) – 2 posts, Senior Officer (Instrumentation) – 6 posts, Superintendent Medical Officer (Radiology) – 1 post, Superintendent Medical Officer (Pediatrics) – 1 post, Senior Officer (Instrumentation) – 1 post Medical Officer – 1 post, Senior Security Officer – 1 post, Senior Officer (Civil) – 2 posts, Senior Officer (Electrical) – 8 posts, Senior Officer (Mechanical) – 20 posts, Senior Officer (Public) ) Transactions) – 4 posts, Senior Accounts Officer or Senior Internal Auditor – 5 posts and Senior Officer (HR) – 3 posts.

Educational Qualification

  • Manager (ERP-HR): Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Engineering with at least 65% marks.
  • Senior Officer (Mechanical): Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 65% marks.
  • Senior Officer (Public Affairs): Candidates should have a post graduate degree in Mass Communication or Public Relations or Social Work or Rural Management with at least 60% marks.
  • Senior Accounts Officer or Senior Internal Officer: Candidate should be an associate member of ICAI / ICMAI.
  • Senior Medical Officer: MBBS with at least 2 years of qualifying experience from a reputed medical college / university recognized by the Medical Council of India.
  • Senior Security Officer: Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any branch of the university.
Selection Process for Oil India Recruitment 2022
Eligible or selected candidates will be required to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT), Group Discussion (GD) or Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview.

Find out how much you will earn
For Group B posts – Salary will be from Rs.60000 to Rs.1800000. Candidates for Group C posts will be paid a salary ranging from Rs. 80000 to Rs. 220000.

Learn how to apply?
First visit the official website of OIL, oil-india.com. On the homepage, click the Careers tab and click the Apply Online link in front of the ad. Register and fill out the application. Upload a scanned copy of your photo and signature. Pay the application fee. Your form will be submitted, candidates can download and keep confirmation page for further reference. Please note that the last date for submission of online application is 15th March.

