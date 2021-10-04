Oil prices hit a seven-year high as OPEC and its allies continued to maintain modest gains.

Oil prices rose to their highest level since 2014 as officials from OPEC, Russia and other oil producers decided on Monday to only gradually add oil to the market in line with their previous agreement. The announcement came despite rising energy demand as businesses around the world resumed operations.

The 23-member group known as OPEC Plus said in a brief news release that it would raise a modest 400,000 barrels per day in November, less than 0.5 percent of world demand under a deal struck in July. Is.

In fact, the group shrugged off political and business pressure to ramp up oil production to ease a tight market.

Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects, a research firm, said, “It is important for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to consider changing its plan to keep oil prices above $80 a barrel or sharply higher.” is going to push”. .