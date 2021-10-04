Oil prices hit a seven-year high as OPEC and its allies continued to maintain modest gains.
Oil prices rose to their highest level since 2014 as officials from OPEC, Russia and other oil producers decided on Monday to only gradually add oil to the market in line with their previous agreement. The announcement came despite rising energy demand as businesses around the world resumed operations.
The 23-member group known as OPEC Plus said in a brief news release that it would raise a modest 400,000 barrels per day in November, less than 0.5 percent of world demand under a deal struck in July. Is.
In fact, the group shrugged off political and business pressure to ramp up oil production to ease a tight market.
Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects, a research firm, said, “It is important for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to consider changing its plan to keep oil prices above $80 a barrel or sharply higher.” is going to push”. .
Oil prices rose on the news. West Texas Intermediate, the US standard, rose to nearly $78 a barrel, its highest level since 2014, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up nearly 3 percent at $81.56 a barrel. Oil prices have more than doubled in a year.
Analysts say the recent rise in oil prices so far is not enough to push OPEC Plus out of the course set in July. Moreover, prices at these levels are probably a pleasant surprise for oil producers.
“There are screams all around, but they don’t want to rock the boat,” said Bhushan Bahri, a senior director at IHS Markit, a research firm.
OPEC Plus did little to explain its reasoning. The group said it was “acting in light of the current oil market fundamentals.”
Analysts say the group is more cautious in its approach than some industry observers, who see oil demand far outpacing supply in the coming months. Oil consumption has recovered strongly after falling 9 percent last year, but the pandemic remains a concern in major oil-consuming countries, including the United States.
With oil prices improving, OPEC and its allies see little reason to reopen the agreement reached through long and difficult negotiations in July. The deal calls for a sequential monthly production increase of 400,000 barrels per day well into the next year.
OPEC Plus plans to meet every month to review the plan, if it needs adjustments.
The change in course could face opposition, and it may have provided an opening for new talks on quotas from producers who want higher limits – something that Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is leading these meetings, said. lead, most likely wanted to avoid.
On the other hand, the pressure to open the taps is also increasing. The energy markets are showing signs of distress.
Already a global crisis in natural gas – a major fuel for generating electricity – threatens to affect oil prices. British consumers have faced several days of disruption due to gasoline shortages attributed to a shortage of fuel truck drivers.
The damage to oil and gas infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico caused by Hurricane Ida in August has negated some of the effects of recent production increases by OPEC Plus.
Some analysts say a jump in prices to $90 a barrel or more could throw cold water on oil demand and signal a political backlash, including in the United States.
OPEC Plus may face strong calls for a bigger hike at the next group meeting on November 4.
#Oil #prices #hit #sevenyear #high #OPEC #allies #continued #maintain #modest #gains
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.