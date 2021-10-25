Oil prices increased for the 5th consecutive day, Diesel’s century in Bengal; Budget-conscious households in top-10 cities: Survey Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 5th straight day; Diesel above Rs 100 in West Bengal – Oil prices increased for the 5th consecutive day, Diesel’s century in Bengal; Families of top-10 cities conscious about budget – survey

A survey released on Sunday revealed this. Online platform LocalCircles in its ‘Mood of the Consumer’ national survey covering over 61,000 households in the top 10 cities claims that there has been a huge improvement in consumer sentiment.

The trend of increase in vehicle fuel prices continued for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday. The price of both petrol and diesel has increased by 35-35 paise per liter. Vehicle fuel prices have reached record highs at petrol pumps across the country. According to the price notification of the public sector petroleum companies, the price of one liter of petrol in Delhi has now gone up to Rs 107.59 per litre. In Mumbai it has reached Rs 113.46 per liter. Diesel has reached Rs 96.32 in Delhi and Rs 104.38 per liter in Mumbai.

This is the fifth day in a row that vehicle fuel prices have increased. Earlier on October 18 and 19, the prices of petrol and diesel were not increased. At the same time, before October 18, there was an increase of 35 paise per liter in vehicle fuel prices for four consecutive days. Petrol has crossed the century in all the major cities of the country. At the same time, diesel is being sold more than Rs 100 per liter in one and a half dozen states/UTs from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. Now West Bengal has also joined this list.

Fifth note of musical scale. Diesel has crossed the century in Purulia, Krishnanagar, Baharampur and Cooch Behar districts of Bengal. Petroleum marketing companies had resumed the process of increasing vehicle fuel prices on September 28. Earlier, vehicle fuel prices were not revised for three weeks. Since then the price of petrol has increased 21 times. Petrol prices have increased by Rs 6.4 per liter during this period. At the same time, diesel has become costlier by Rs 7.70 per liter in 24 times since September 24.

What does the survey say?: Most households (around 60 per cent) in the top 10 cities of the country are spending during the festive season, but they are conscious of their budget or price due to the rise in prices of petrol and diesel and other essential commodities. A survey released on Sunday revealed this. Online platform LocalCircles in its ‘Mood of the Consumer’ national survey covering over 61,000 households in the top 10 cities claims that there has been a huge improvement in consumer sentiment.

According to the survey, the percentage of households planning to spend during the festive season 2021 increased from 30 per cent in May 2021 to 60 per cent in September 2021. In these four months, there has been a huge reduction in Kovid-19 infections and economic uncertainty has started to go away, due to which people are now ready to spend more.

Sachin Taparia, Founder, LocalCircles told PTI, “While shopping in various online communities this festive season, most of the households in these top 10 cities have shared concerns about the rising fuel and essential commodities prices in the last 30 days and Said that they are paying special attention to their budget.

Due to this, residents of seven of the top 10 cities surveyed cited budget as the biggest criterion for their purchase, he said. Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Gurugram and Noida were included in the survey. LocalCircles claimed that the survey received over 1.95 lakh responses from over 61,000 households living in these cities.