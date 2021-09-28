Oil prices near three-year high as energy crunch
International oil benchmark Brent crude on Tuesday touched $80 a barrel for the first time in nearly three years amid rising signs of an energy crisis.
Oil prices have risen nearly a quarter over the past month as fears of a tighter market outweighed concerns about a delta version of the coronavirus slowing the global economic recovery. Analysts say rising natural gas prices are also affecting the oil market, as some industrial users of the gas switch to oil and other fuels.
This may be the first time that “gas affects oil, not the other way around,” said Carlos Torres Diaz, head of gas and power at Rystad Energy, a consulting firm.
Brent crude climbed to $80.70 a barrel on Tuesday, then dropped back to $79.09. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was also hitting a three-year high, hitting $76.67 a barrel, having settled lower at $75.29.
Analysts say the damage caused by Hurricane Ida, which damaged oil platforms and infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico in late August, has outweighed the modest increase in production agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in July.
OPEC and its allies, including Russia, are likely to come under pressure to speed up their plans to increase supplies at the group’s meeting by teleconference on Monday. The Biden administration has already criticized the group for not doing enough to reduce the price hike.
Long lines at gas stations in the UK, while a lack of fuel truckers rather than oil, may also be under pressure to increase prices.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs recently projected that Brent would peak at $90 a barrel in December, given what is being described as a record rate for global inventories.
“The current global oil supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected,” he wrote.
At the same time, analysts said, successful coronavirus vaccine programs are “leading to the reopening of more countries, including for international travel.”
Aviation fuel is the major laggard in the global recovery of oil demand, so a pickup in air travel will be a key factor in consolidating the market.
