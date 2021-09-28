Oil prices near three-year high as energy crunch

Brent crude climbed to $80.70 a barrel on Tuesday, then dropped back to $79.09. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was also hitting a three-year high, hitting $76.67 a barrel, having settled lower at $75.29.

Analysts say the damage caused by Hurricane Ida, which damaged oil platforms and infrastructure in the Gulf of Mexico in late August, has outweighed the modest increase in production agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in July.

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, are likely to come under pressure to speed up their plans to increase supplies at the group’s meeting by teleconference on Monday. The Biden administration has already criticized the group for not doing enough to reduce the price hike.

Long lines at gas stations in the UK, while a lack of fuel truckers rather than oil, may also be under pressure to increase prices.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs recently projected that Brent would peak at $90 a barrel in December, given what is being described as a record rate for global inventories.