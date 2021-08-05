Oil Producers Used Facebook to Counter Biden’s Clean Energy Message
Shortly after then-presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr. released his $ 2 trillion climate plan last year that promised to step up the use of clean energy in the United States, the world’s major oil and gas producers have activated their presence on Facebook.
Overnight on US Facebook platforms, 25 of the biggest oil and gas producers, industry lobby groups and advocacy organizations unleashed a wave of ads promoting fossil fuels, according to the reports. ad spend data analyzed by InfluenceMap, a London-based watchdog that tracks business influence on climate. Politics.
By the following week, collective ad spend from companies like Exxon Mobil – as well as powerful lobby groups like the American Petroleum Institute – had increased by more than 1,000%, from a seven-day moving average of about $ 6,700 per day to over $ 86,000. per day, according to data, based on Facebook disclosures and tallied by InfluenceMap. For the whole of 2020, some 25,147 ads had more than 431 million views, bringing Facebook nearly $ 10 million in ad revenue from those ads.
“Do you support the American pipelines? We all depend on this critical infrastructure for affordable energy supply! Said an advertisement aired by Exxon from July 15, 2020, the day after Mr. Biden’s climate announcement. “Natural gas is already clean, affordable and efficient – and it’s getting better every day,” an American Petroleum Institute announcement said from July 20.
Of the 25 companies and groups, Exxon and API were the largest users of paid ads on Facebook’s U.S. platforms in 2020, accounting for 62% of the total ads analyzed by InfluenceMap. The analysis found that ads were shown to more men than women overall, although there were some variations: Posts that focused on fossil fuels as part of the climate solution have were shown to more women, while those who argued that oil and gas was an economically pragmatic choice were shown to more men.
Recent research has shown that although natural gas is a cleaner burning fuel than coal or oil, releasing fewer greenhouse gases that drive global warming, there are heavy emissions associated with it. to gas production. Scientists, environmentalists and, increasingly, regulators have called the portrayal of gas as a low-carbon fuel misleading.
In a statement, Facebook pointed out that similar ads are shown on many platforms, including television, and that the social networking platform provides transparency by making its ad data available. (Many large mainstream news outlets, including the New York Times, also accept advertising from oil companies.) Facebook’s advertising policies also prohibit advertisements containing misleading information and require that those that deal with social or political issues be clearly labeled.
“We reject advertisements when one of our independent fact-checking partners deems them to be false or misleading and takes action against pages, groups, accounts and websites that repeatedly share content deemed false,” said said Facebook.
Exxon spokesperson Todd M Spitler said the oil producer believes “healthy public policy is achieved when a variety of informed voices participate in the political process.” For these reasons, Exxon Mobil exercises its right to support and participate in political discussions. API spokesperson Megan Bloomgren said the lobby group’s spending on social media was “a fraction of the strong investments our companies make every day in cutting edge technological research to shape a low future. carbon emission “.
Geoffrey Supran, a Harvard University researcher who examined climate messages from the fossil fuel industry, said some aspects of InfluenceMap’s results were consistent with his research. InfluenceMap identified several different types of posts in Facebook ads – including showcasing oil and gas as part of the climate change solution – that were now part of the industry handbook, he said.
“What our research has shown is that over the last decade or so, the industry has gradually moved from outright misinformation about climate science to more subtle and insidious messages,” a- he declared. But these messages “work to muddy the waters for the same purpose – which is to stop all action on climate change,” he said. “The media and communication platforms must stop being used – they must stop being the pawns of fossil fuel propaganda and protect the public. “
The analysis comes as much of Mr. Biden’s climate vision, his $ 1 trillion infrastructure package, is moving forward in Congress, with substantial investments aimed at tackling climate change. But this is far from the larger package Mr Biden had sought, and has also angered climate advocates for extending a lifeline to fossil fuels by allocating funds for natural gas infrastructure.
Facebook temporarily suspended new political ads ahead of the November US presidential elections to reduce misinformation and interference. The social networking site has since lifted the ban, and most groups followed by InfluenceMap continue to run ads.
“As this research focused on 2020,” said Faye Holder, author of the InfluenceMap report, “the reality is that the oil and gas industry continues to use Facebook as a key tool.”
