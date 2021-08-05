Oil Producers Used Facebook to Counter Biden’s Clean Energy Message

Shortly after then-presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr. released his $ 2 trillion climate plan last year that promised to step up the use of clean energy in the United States, the world’s major oil and gas producers have activated their presence on Facebook.

Overnight on US Facebook platforms, 25 of the biggest oil and gas producers, industry lobby groups and advocacy organizations unleashed a wave of ads promoting fossil fuels, according to the reports. ad spend data analyzed by InfluenceMap, a London-based watchdog that tracks business influence on climate. Politics.

By the following week, collective ad spend from companies like Exxon Mobil – as well as powerful lobby groups like the American Petroleum Institute – had increased by more than 1,000%, from a seven-day moving average of about $ 6,700 per day to over $ 86,000. per day, according to data, based on Facebook disclosures and tallied by InfluenceMap. For the whole of 2020, some 25,147 ads had more than 431 million views, bringing Facebook nearly $ 10 million in ad revenue from those ads.