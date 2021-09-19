Oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico: what do we know?

Divers searching for the origin of a substantial oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico – one of several sighted off the coast of Louisiana after Hurricane Ida – have discovered three damaged pipelines near the leak, though foggy conditions on the ocean floor prevented the team from finding the source.

The Gulf of Mexico is covered by a tangle of pipes, wells and other energy infrastructure, much of it no longer used as a result of generations of oil extraction.

Late on Sunday, oil and gas producer, Talos Energy, which was tasked with the cleanup, said it did not own the three damaged pipelines. The Coast Guard previously said the leak was coming from an old pipeline used by Talos, a former holder of offshore leases in the area. The Houston-based company was conducting a thorough cleanup involving a lift boat and other vessels.

The New York Times examined pipeline permits for the area and identified at least nine pipeline sections operated by seven oil and gas producers within a three-kilometre (1.8-mile) radius of the observed origin of the leak. Some pipelines were abandoned years ago.