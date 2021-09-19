Oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico: what do we know?
Divers searching for the origin of a substantial oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico – one of several sighted off the coast of Louisiana after Hurricane Ida – have discovered three damaged pipelines near the leak, though foggy conditions on the ocean floor prevented the team from finding the source.
The Gulf of Mexico is covered by a tangle of pipes, wells and other energy infrastructure, much of it no longer used as a result of generations of oil extraction.
Late on Sunday, oil and gas producer, Talos Energy, which was tasked with the cleanup, said it did not own the three damaged pipelines. The Coast Guard previously said the leak was coming from an old pipeline used by Talos, a former holder of offshore leases in the area. The Houston-based company was conducting a thorough cleanup involving a lift boat and other vessels.
The New York Times examined pipeline permits for the area and identified at least nine pipeline sections operated by seven oil and gas producers within a three-kilometre (1.8-mile) radius of the observed origin of the leak. Some pipelines were abandoned years ago.
The Times first reported the spill and cleanup effort on Friday. Here’s what we know about the disaster so far:
Where is the oil coming from?
In its Sunday statement, Talos Energy said it was not responsible for the leak off the coast of Port Fourchon in Louisiana. Instead, the company said its divers found a broken 12-inch pipeline not owned by Talos, which appears to have been displaced from its original location. The company said there were also two small abandoned pipelines in the area.
Talos ceased production in the region in 2017. The company said its divers and sonar scans had confirmed that its wells had been sealed and its pipelines removed.
The company was moving a lift boat closer to the leak so that divers could more easily access the site and confirm the source, a person who has direct knowledge of the cleanup but who is authorized to speak publicly about the efforts. No, said.
US Coast Guard Lieutenant John Edwards said the agency had been informed of the divers’ findings. He said the original source of the discharge was unknown.
What is the status of the leak?
Talos said the rate of oil reaching the surface has slowed “dramatically” over the past 48 hours, and that no new heavy black crude has been seen in the past day.
Lt Edwards said the glow appeared to be spreading in the area. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, however, has reported a flurry of potential spills in the nearby area as well as in the Gulf.
Lieutenant Edwards said the Coast Guard continued to monitor cleanup and efforts to minimize any threats to the environment after the storm.
Are there other pipelines near the spill site?
At least nine pipeline sections, both in service and abandoned, are located near the leak site.
The data shows that oil and gas operators Cantium, Cox Oil and Cox subsidiary Energy XXI GOM each operate six-inch pipelines near the leak. The data shows that Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Williams Company subsidiary Discovery Gas Transmission and privately held Kinetica Partners also own or operate pipelines in the region.
The companies did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.
Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company, a subsidiary of pipeline giant Kinder Morgan, operates a 12-inch pipeline in the area, shows permit. But Tennessee Gas Pipeline spokeswoman Katherine Hill said the company only transports natural gas and had no signs of a release in the region.
