Sports

Oilers stay unbeaten under Jay Woodcroft with rout of Ducks

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Oilers stay unbeaten under Jay Woodcroft with rout of Ducks
Written by admin
Oilers stay unbeaten under Jay Woodcroft with rout of Ducks

Oilers stay unbeaten under Jay Woodcroft with rout of Ducks

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Leon Drysitol scored twice on Thursday night to stay unbeaten under new head coach Jay Woodcroft, and the Edmonton Oilers beat Anaheim Duck 6-3.

Woodcroft, who coached the Oilers’ AHL team at Bakersfield, was transferred to Edmonton last week after Dave Tippett was released.

Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Jesse Pulzuzarvi, Warren Fogel and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who were 9-1-2 in their last 12 outs and 4-0 under Woodcroft.

“I think everyone is involved,” said Ken, who also had an assistant. “I think everyone is contributing. There’s probably no better example of this four-match winning streak than tonight.”

Mike Smith made 26 saves. Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod each provide a pair of assists.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Leon Drysitel, 29, of Edmonton Oilers, Edmonton, Alberta, celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third-period NHL hockey game action on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Leon Drysitel, 29, of Edmonton Oilers, Edmonton, Alberta, celebrates a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third-period NHL hockey game action on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
(Canadian Press via Jason Franson / AP)

Ryan, who had a two-point knight, said it looked like the Taylors were playing as a more complete team than before.

“I think we feel like everyone has the opportunity and the opportunity to help,” he said. “Of course we can’t rely on Leon and Connor to do everything. We need support for those guys and everyone in the top six. I think it’s good for me to build confidence to play more and get more. Opportunity. “

READ Also  vs-aus-semifinal-2-t20-world-cup-2021-records-pakistan-vs-australia-uae-records-knockout-history-babar-azam-match-preview - PAK vs AUS History will go, Pakistan will make record or Australia will continue to shine

Goals from Adam Henrik, Sonny Milano and Trevor Zagras Ducks, who have lost four in a row. John Gibson allowed seven goals in 41 shots.

“We were defeated by just one team,” said Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins. “We’re lagging behind and we weren’t deeply prepared to take on such a team.”

Henrik tipped Smith’s shot off Cam Fowler, giving Anaheim the lead at 4:39 in the opening minute. It was the 32nd time in the last 39 games that Edmonton allowed the first goal of the game.

With six minutes left in the first period, Dak got another power-play score as a shot from Zegras redirected Milan to his 11th net.

Edmonton went on board with a power-play goal with 1:14 left in the first as Kane sent Gibson a wrist shot for his fourth goal in nine games as a member of the Eulers.

After a video review denied Anaheim Goal, the Eulers dragged on for four minutes in midfield as Ryan Cody caught a long shot from Cesi into the net.

Edmonton took a 7:26 lead in the second period as Puljujarvi scored his 12th, flab a shot from his own skate and passed Gibson. Puljujarvi left the game due to injury.

The Eulers allowed Dresital to score his 34th goal in the middle of the second half as an excellent feed from McLeod.

Edmonton scored his fifth consecutive goal in the 4:21 minute with the third goal in Foiegel’s one-timer.

Anaheim got a comeback in the middle of the third to score a high over Zagras Smith.

DrySittle regained a three-goal lead, snatched a puck and then sent home the second of his game – his 12th season multi-goal game.

READ Also  Solution until January: "Outstanding" LFC star can solve Klopp's centre-back crisis - opinion

Hyman scored his 16th goal in the backhand just one minute late.

Note: Forward Ryan moved to ninth place at 697, surpassing Wayne Gretzky in the all-time game for the Nujent-Hopkins Oilers. … Max Jones (upper) and Josh Manson (finger) are out due to injuries to the ducks … Chris Russell (undisclosed), Jack Cassian (broken jaw) and Duncan Keith (upper body) were for the missing oilers.

Coming next

Anaheim: Saturday at the Vancouver Canucks.

Edmonton: Saturday at the Winnipeg Jets.

#Oilers #stay #unbeaten #Jay #Woodcroft #rout #Ducks

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Pro Kabaddi League: After falling behind, Patna Titans draw, Bangalore lose to Pune

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment