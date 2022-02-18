Oilers stay unbeaten under Jay Woodcroft with rout of Ducks



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Leon Drysitol scored twice on Thursday night to stay unbeaten under new head coach Jay Woodcroft, and the Edmonton Oilers beat Anaheim Duck 6-3.

Woodcroft, who coached the Oilers’ AHL team at Bakersfield, was transferred to Edmonton last week after Dave Tippett was released.

Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Jesse Pulzuzarvi, Warren Fogel and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers, who were 9-1-2 in their last 12 outs and 4-0 under Woodcroft.

“I think everyone is involved,” said Ken, who also had an assistant. “I think everyone is contributing. There’s probably no better example of this four-match winning streak than tonight.”

Mike Smith made 26 saves. Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod each provide a pair of assists.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan, who had a two-point knight, said it looked like the Taylors were playing as a more complete team than before.

“I think we feel like everyone has the opportunity and the opportunity to help,” he said. “Of course we can’t rely on Leon and Connor to do everything. We need support for those guys and everyone in the top six. I think it’s good for me to build confidence to play more and get more. Opportunity. “

Goals from Adam Henrik, Sonny Milano and Trevor Zagras Ducks, who have lost four in a row. John Gibson allowed seven goals in 41 shots.

“We were defeated by just one team,” said Ducks head coach Dallas Eakins. “We’re lagging behind and we weren’t deeply prepared to take on such a team.”

Henrik tipped Smith’s shot off Cam Fowler, giving Anaheim the lead at 4:39 in the opening minute. It was the 32nd time in the last 39 games that Edmonton allowed the first goal of the game.

With six minutes left in the first period, Dak got another power-play score as a shot from Zegras redirected Milan to his 11th net.

Edmonton went on board with a power-play goal with 1:14 left in the first as Kane sent Gibson a wrist shot for his fourth goal in nine games as a member of the Eulers.

After a video review denied Anaheim Goal, the Eulers dragged on for four minutes in midfield as Ryan Cody caught a long shot from Cesi into the net.

Edmonton took a 7:26 lead in the second period as Puljujarvi scored his 12th, flab a shot from his own skate and passed Gibson. Puljujarvi left the game due to injury.

The Eulers allowed Dresital to score his 34th goal in the middle of the second half as an excellent feed from McLeod.

Edmonton scored his fifth consecutive goal in the 4:21 minute with the third goal in Foiegel’s one-timer.

Anaheim got a comeback in the middle of the third to score a high over Zagras Smith.

DrySittle regained a three-goal lead, snatched a puck and then sent home the second of his game – his 12th season multi-goal game.

Hyman scored his 16th goal in the backhand just one minute late.

Note: Forward Ryan moved to ninth place at 697, surpassing Wayne Gretzky in the all-time game for the Nujent-Hopkins Oilers. … Max Jones (upper) and Josh Manson (finger) are out due to injuries to the ducks … Chris Russell (undisclosed), Jack Cassian (broken jaw) and Duncan Keith (upper body) were for the missing oilers.

Coming next

Anaheim: Saturday at the Vancouver Canucks.

Edmonton: Saturday at the Winnipeg Jets.