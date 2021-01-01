ojee 2021: OJEE 2021 Admit Card: OJEE Admission Card Issued on ojee.nic.in, Learn How To Download – Ojee 2021 Admit Card Issued On ojee.nic.in, Steps To Download Here
Highlights
- OJEE Admission Card 2021 issued.
- Admission will be taken in UG, PG courses.
- The OJEE exam will be held from September 06.
Know when OJEE 2021 exam will be held?
In fact, the OJEE 2021 (OJEE 2021) exam will be held from 06 to 18 September 2021 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Through this entrance test, candidates can apply for B.Pharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, M.Sc. Will be able to take admission in various degree and postgraduate program courses (UG PG Admission 2021) including Arch and Integrated MBA program.
Covid-19 caused the schedule to change
The Odisha JEE 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from 17 to 24 June 2021. But tests were postponed due to the growing corona virus (covid-19) infection in the state. The exam was postponed at the Covid-19 review meeting. Let’s learn how to download OJEE Admission Card 2021
OJEE 2021 Admission: Here’s how to download Admission
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Download Admission’ link.
Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth.
Step 4: OJEE Admission Card will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and print it out and keep it with you.
OJEE 2021 mock test also live
Let us know that the Examination Authority has also activated a mock test link on the OJEE website, where registered candidates can review their subject exam preparation. Also, candidates can use the ‘Mock Test’ link already available on other websites www.odishajee.com.
OJEE Admission 2021 Download Link
Mock Test Link – OJEE2021
Official website
