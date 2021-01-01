OK: NEET SS 2021: NEET SS Registration will start from September 22, check the revised schedule and exam details here – net ss 2021 online application revised schedule on natboard.edu.in

Highlights Revised schedule of NEET SS 2021 issued.

NEET SS registration will start from September 22.

The exam will be held in November, see the exam sample and important details.

NEET SS 2021 Online Form and Exam Date: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the revised schedule of National Eligibility Test (NEET) Super Specialty 2021. The online application process for NEET SS 2021 exam will start from 22nd September. Earlier, the application process for NEET SS 2021 was scheduled to start from September 14, but for some reason it has been decided to postpone it.



The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised schedule of NEET SS 2021 exam on its official website www.natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the new dates for the application schedule by visiting the official website or the direct link given below.

NEET SS 2021’s new schedule

According to the notification issued by NBE, the registration process has been delayed due to some technical issues. According to the new schedule, the online application process will start at 3 pm on September 22 and will continue till 11.55 pm on October 12. The Update window will open from 16 to 18 October and the Final Edit window will open from 26 to 28 October 2021.

When will the exam be held (NEET SS 2021 exam date)

According to the official notice issued by NBEMS, NEET SS 2021 exam will be held on 13th and 14th November 2021. Furthermore, NEET SS tickets will be issued on November 5. Candidates who are interested to apply can apply for the exam from natboard.edu.in site. NEET SS 2021 was truncated and results will be announced on November 30, 2021.

Exam Sample (NEET SS Exam Sample)

This entrance test is conducted for DM / MCh course college admission in all private medical colleges, armed forces medical service institutes and all DRNB super specialty courses (except 6 year DRNB course). The entrance exam is a computer based test (CBT). The exam is taken for a total of 150 marks and the exam time is two and a half hours.

Helpline number also issued

Candidates who have any queries can contact the helpline number – 011-45593000 or visit NBEMS Communication Port https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main. Please note that medical institutes like AIIMS, New Delhi, GIPMER Puducherry, Nimhans, Bangalore do not come under NEET SS 2021 admission process.

