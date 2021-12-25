Okaya EV launches e-scooter ‘Faast’, offers a range of 150 km on a single charge; Know other features and pricesOkaya Electric Vehicle launches high-speed e-scooter Faast and showcased its upcoming e-motorcycle Ferrato Know – Other features and prices

Apart from this, the company also introduced the e-motorcycle Ferrato, which can be launched in the market in the second quarter of 2022.

Electric vehicle maker Okaya Electric Vehicle (Okaya EV) has introduced a new e-scooter ‘Fast’. Its starting price has been kept at Rs 89,999.

The company said in a statement on Friday (December 24, 2021) that it has presented this vehicle at the ‘EV Expo 21’ held in Greater Noida (UP). The scooter can be booked through the Okaya EV website or through the dealer with an initial payment of Rs 1,999.

The e-scooter can be driven up to 150-200 km on a single charge and has a top speed of 60-70 kmph. Apart from this, Okaya also introduced the e-motorcycle Ferrato, which can be launched in the market in the second quarter of 2022.