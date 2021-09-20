OkCupid introduces feature in support of abortion rights
Dating service OkCupid has introduced a way for users to clearly indicate their support of abortion rights: a “pro-likes” badge that appears prominently in a dating profile.
OkCupid’s chief marketing officer Melissa Hoble said the feature was created in response to the passage of Senate Bill 8, which has essentially made abortion illegal in Texas. (OkCupid’s parent company, Match Group, is headquartered in Dallas.)
The badge, rather than a virtual bumper sticker, will appear directly below the biographical details on the profile – such as name, age and location – immediately visible to anyone who swipes it. For each profile that adds a badge, OkCupid will donate $1 to Planned Parenthood.
In recent years, OkCupid has offered users different badges to indicate their stances on various political issues, including a “Black Lives Matter” badge and a “Voter” badge. In May, the company added an “I’m Vaccinated” badge to its slate of identifiers.
OkCupid’s abortion-rights badge was developed after the Supreme Court in early September decided not to block a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks and allows citizens to prosecute any individual. Allows which helps the patient to achieve abortion. Signaling support of abortion rights was already buying with OkCupid users: Between September 2020 and September 2021, the number of users in the United States who wrote “pro-choice” in their bios grew by nearly 18 percent , the company said.
Dating coach Sarah Lynn Robinson, 30, was one of those users. After Senate Bill 8 became law, she added a line to her OKCupid bio: “Pro-women, pro-choice, dissenting people can see themselves out.”
“I’m friends with some people who are a little more conservative than me, or religious and on the fence about abortion, and that’s all right,” Ms Robinson said over the phone. “But I think your partner is the only person in your life who should uphold the same standards and morals. I would prefer to be single for the rest of my life than to be with a man who violates my right to physical autonomy.” does not support.”
More and more, dating apps like OkCupid are enabling users to include their political views in their profiles. Bumble offers a filter that sorts people by their politics, whether they consider themselves conservative or liberal. In a survey, the company found that politics is in the top 10 out of 50 factors that women consider in a potential match.
Before such features arrived, people on the app were creating their own slogans and visual shorthand to express their political beliefs. The red-rose emoji, for example, can be used to indicate one’s affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America, while a red hat in a profile photo may indicate support for former President Donald Trump.
Young millennials and members of Gen Z have been particularly supportive of the idea that a woman should be able to have an abortion, according to a Gallup poll. They are also the generation most likely to use dating apps.
According to OkCupid, clarifying your thoughts can improve your chances of forming a relationship. People who include the word “pro-choice” in their OKCupid profiles are almost twice as likely to get a reply than others. (Profiles with voter badges also increase the chances of a reply.)
Beyond the badge, Match Group announced in early September that it was creating a fund to help workers and dependents affected by abortion laws. A similar move was made by Bumble, based in Austin, Texas. saying That the company created “a relief fund supporting the reproductive rights of women seeking abortion and people across the gender spectrum in Texas”.
#OkCupid #introduces #feature #support #abortion #rights
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.