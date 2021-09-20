OkCupid introduces feature in support of abortion rights

OkCupid’s abortion-rights badge was developed after the Supreme Court in early September decided not to block a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks and allows citizens to prosecute any individual. Allows which helps the patient to achieve abortion. Signaling support of abortion rights was already buying with OkCupid users: Between September 2020 and September 2021, the number of users in the United States who wrote “pro-choice” in their bios grew by nearly 18 percent , the company said.

Dating coach Sarah Lynn Robinson, 30, was one of those users. After Senate Bill 8 became law, she added a line to her OKCupid bio: “Pro-women, pro-choice, dissenting people can see themselves out.”

“I’m friends with some people who are a little more conservative than me, or religious and on the fence about abortion, and that’s all right,” Ms Robinson said over the phone. “But I think your partner is the only person in your life who should uphold the same standards and morals. I would prefer to be single for the rest of my life than to be with a man who violates my right to physical autonomy.” does not support.”

More and more, dating apps like OkCupid are enabling users to include their political views in their profiles. Bumble offers a filter that sorts people by their politics, whether they consider themselves conservative or liberal. In a survey, the company found that politics is in the top 10 out of 50 factors that women consider in a potential match.

Before such features arrived, people on the app were creating their own slogans and visual shorthand to express their political beliefs. The red-rose emoji, for example, can be used to indicate one’s affiliation with the Democratic Socialists of America, while a red hat in a profile photo may indicate support for former President Donald Trump.