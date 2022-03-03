Okhi 90 electric scooter will get a range of 200 km, this powerful scooter will be launched on March 24, know how the features will be

The Okhi 90 electric scooter will be the first electric scooter to be manufactured at the Bhiwadi manufacturing plant. At present, the company is capable of manufacturing 3 lakh electric scooters annually, which the company is going to do up to 10 lakh electric scooters in the coming 2 to 3 years.

Okinawa Auto Tech is preparing to launch its new high-speed electric scooter in India which will be named Okhi 90. According to the company, the Okhi 90 electric scooter will boost the company’s sales in this segment. At the same time, before the launch of Okhi 90, it is being told about this electric scooter that, Okhi 90 electric scooter will get high-tech features, range of up to 200 km in a single charge and many other great features. Let us know on which date the Okhi 90 electric scooter will be launched and how the features and specifications are likely to be found in it.

Okinawa teased the new electric scooter on Twitter- Okinawa recently made a tweet about its electric scooter Okhi 90. In which the company #PowertheChange Stay Tuned to Know More!” Captioned. Let us tell you that Okinawa is one of the top-10 electric scooter manufacturers in the country.

Which gives many hi-tech features and powerful battery pack in its electric scooters. Let us tell you that Okinawa’s Okhi 90 electric scooter will be manufactured at the company’s Bhiwadi Manufacturing Plant in Rajasthan.

The Okhi 90 electric scooter from Okinawa will be the first electric scooter to be manufactured at the Bhiwadi manufacturing plant. At present, the company is capable of manufacturing 3 lakh electric scooters annually, which the company is going to do up to 10 lakh electric scooters in the coming 2 to 3 years. Let us tell you that the plant located in Bhiwadi, Okinawa has the capacity to produce 5 million electric scooters annually. Let us tell you that earlier the company had established its first manufacturing plant in Alwar, Rajasthan.

Talking about the features and specifications of the Okhi 90 electric scooter, nothing has been told officially about it yet. But it is expected that, this Okinawa electric scooter will get many great features including class-leading wheelbase, disc brakes, alloy wheels, bigger tires and LED headlamps, digital instrument closer. On the other hand, if we talk about the launch of Okhi 90, then this electric scooter will be launched on 24 March 2022.