Okinava Ridge Plus electric scooter mileage features and emi price – Okinava Ridge Plus: Driving range up to 84 kms on full charge, Take home EMI of Rs 1,582

The demand for electric two-wheelers is increasing rapidly in the Indian market. Many countries of the world are adopting electric vehicles. India is also moving on this lines. If you are also planning to buy an electric two-wheeler, then you can buy Ridge Plus scooter of automobile company Okinawa.

You can take this scooter home after a down payment of Rs.7 thousand. The total price of this scooter is Rs 70,935 (On Road Price, Delhi). After the downpayment, you will have to take a total loan of Rs 63,935 for 36 months at an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum. You will have to pay a total of Rs 82,548 for 36 months in which interest will be Rs 18,613. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 2,293 every month.

At the same time, if you want, you can also take a loan for 60 months. During this, you will have to pay a total of Rs 94,920 in 60 months in which interest will be Rs 30,985. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 1,582 every month.

Talking about the features of this scooter, it is capable of giving a driving range of up to 84 km on a full charge. This scooter comes with a battery capacity of 1.75 KWH and 1700 W motor power. Its motor type is BLDC. You will get three years warranty on its battery. The company claims that this scooter is capable of running at a speed of 45 kmph.

Omega Secy Mobility has launched two two-wheeler electric scooters (ZORO and FIARE) ahead of the festive season. The company will start pre-bookings for both the electric scooters by the end of August. The top speed of these scooters is 45 kmph. They will get a driving range of more than 85 km on a single charge.

In these, a 2 Kwh battery has been given for power. The company claims that their battery can be fully charged in 2 hours.

The two new electric scooters were showcased at the company’s flagship showroom in Pune, with plans to open 10 flagship stores across India by the end of this financial year. Omega Seki currently has 15 stores, with the company aiming to launch 115 stores by the end of 2021. Omega Seki Mobility is one of the Anglian Omega Group companies.

Electric cars are better for the environment and cheaper to run. Many countries and automakers are paying attention to this segment. But one thing which is not in the electric vehicle is the sound like the vehicles of other segment. Yamaha Motor Corporation is making efforts to overcome this shortcoming. Yamaha Corp. Together this work will be completed. Yamaha Corp. A well-known name in the Musical Instrument and Musical Sound System industry. In such a situation, the company is also working on adding such a sound to the electric vehicle which will be like the sound emanating from the engine of other segment cars.





