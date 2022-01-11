Okinawa Autotech Pvt Ltd was number-1 in the sales of Electric Two-Wheelers in December 2021 and but Ola Electric is not even in top-10 not even on the Top-10 list according to JMK Research – India’s No. 1 company in the sales of Electric Two Wheelers in December 2021, but Ola is not even in Top-10

Due to skyrocketing gas costs, individuals are turning to electrical autos. Due to being economical and helpful, some e-scooty is liking e-bike. Speaking about December 2021 alone, in the final month of final yr, greater than 23 thousand models had been bought in Electric Two Wheelers right here. Most of these models had been bought by the nation’s e-automobile company Okinawa Autotech.

According to the report of JMK Research, Okinawa bought 6098 e-autos in December 2021. Apparently, this is the first time in seven months that this company has come to the high place in the sales chart. In phrases of sales, Hero Electric with 6,058 models is at quantity two, Ampere with 3343 e-autos at third, Ather Vitality with 1810 autos at fourth place, Pure Vitality with 1684 e-scooties at fifth place, 1100 at quantity six TVS Motors with models, Huge India at seventh place with 1091 models, Revolt at eighth place with 835 autos, Bajaj at ninth place with 642 e-bikes and Jitendra New EV Company at tenth place with 493 models.

Apparently, Ola Electric, which made a spot in the electrical automobile market in a short while, turned the middle of attraction and created a brand new file, did not discover a place in the list associated to this analysis. By the manner, earlier in April and then in Could 2021, Okinawa overtook Hero Electric.

Nevertheless, Hero Electric was the chief in this phase in the final calendar yr. The entire registrations stood at 46,260 models as of 2021, permitting the company to seize 32.3 per cent market share. Taking into consideration December 2021 solely, the registration stood at 6,058 models with a market share of 24.5 per cent.

Hero Electric has seen nice demand for the Flash, Optima, Sprint and NYX, whereas the Photon is additionally a preferred mannequin in the company lineup. Hero Electric plans to launch the model’s first electrical motorbike AE-47 as we speak, which is anticipated to be priced between Rs 1.3-1.5 lakh in the coming yr.

In the meantime, the Society of Producers of Electric Autos (SMEV) mentioned that electrical two-wheeler (E2W) sales in India grew by 132 per cent in 2021 on a year-on-year foundation. The entire sales of E2W together with excessive-pace and low-pace ones throughout the interval below overview elevated to 233,971 E2W as in contrast to 100,736 models bought in 2020.