Okinawa Ridge Plus Electric Scooter Offers Single Charge Hi-Tech Features With Long Range, Read Price & Booking Process Full Details

Like petrol bikes and scooters in the two wheeler sector, the demand for electric bikes and scooters is increasing rapidly, keeping in mind that the automakers have started launching e vehicles.

If you also want to buy an electric scooter but are not able to choose any of the options available in the market, then here we are going to tell about that electric scooter which also gives hi-tech features along with a good range at a low price.

Here we are talking about the electric scooter Okinawa Ridge Plus of Okinawa, which is an electric two wheeler maker, which the company has also made with an attractive design of a long range.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 1.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack in it, along with an 800-watt BLDC motor that generates 1700 watts of power.

Regarding the charging of this battery, the company claims that this battery gets fully charged in 2 to 3 hours after charging it with a normal charger. Regarding the range and speed, the company claims that this scooter gives a range of 84 km on a full charge with a top speed of 45 km per hour.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, a combination of drum brakes has been given in the front and rear wheels, with which e-ABS i.e. Electronic Assisted Braking System has been given.

For a better ride even on bad roads, the company has given hydraulic telescopic suspension in the front of this scooter and dual shocker with dual tube technology shocker in the rear.

The company is giving a warranty of 3 years on the battery of this scooter, with which the company is also giving a warranty of 3 years or 30 thousand kilometers on its motor.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has added Central Locking, Anti Theft Alarm, Keyless Entry, Find My Scooter Function, Geo Fencing, Immobilization, Trips, Secure Parking, Parking and Monitoring, Maintenance, Insurance Reminder, Battery Info, Speed ​​Alert and more. Features like driver score have been given.

The Okinawa Ridge Plus scooter has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 70,935 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which can be booked with an amount of Rs 2 thousand.