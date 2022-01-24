Okinawa Ridge Plus electric scooter with hi-tech features gives a range of 84 km in a single charge, read full details

If you want to buy an Electric Scooter which gives a long range at a low price, then know here the complete details of the features and specification of Okinawa Ridge Plus.

The demand for Electric Scooter is increasing rapidly in the country, in which low-budget scooters are the most preferred, in which today we are talking about Okinawa Ridge Plus, which is a popular scooter of its company, which is long in low price. Known for the range.

Keeping this scooter in mind, the Okinawa company has also added hi-tech features along with its long range. Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, it has a 1.74 KWH Lithium Ion battery pack with 800 watt motor which is a BLDC motor which generates 1700 watt power.

Regarding the battery of this scooter, the company claims that on charging with a normal charger, it gets fully charged in 2 to 3 hours. Regarding the range and speed of this scooter, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 84 km and with it a top speed of 45 km per hour is available.

Talking about the braking system of the scooter, the company has given a combination of drum brakes in its front and rear wheels, with which E ABS i.e. Electronic Assisted Braking System has been added which is based on regenerative energy.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has introduced Central Lock, Entry Theft Alarm, Keyless Entry, Geo Facing, Find My Scooter, Immobilization, Trips, Secure Parking, Tracking Monitoring, Maintenance Reminder, Insurance Reminder, Battery Information, Speed ​​Alert in this scooter. , and features like driver score.

For a comfortable ride even on rough roads, the company has installed hydraulic telescope suspension in the front wheel of this scooter and double shocker with dual tube technology in the rear.

Okinawa is offering a 3-year warranty plan on the battery of this scooter, with which the company is also giving a warranty of 3 years or 30,000 km on its motor.

Talking about the price, the company has launched this scooter in the market with an initial price of Rs 70,935, which can be booked with a pre booking amount of Rs 2 thousand.

The starting price of this Okinawa Ridge Plus scooter is FAME being given by the central government on electric vehicles.. After subsidies, it comes down significantly.