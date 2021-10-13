Okinawa will launch high-speed electric scooter and motorcycle this year, know what will be special

Jitendra Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, Okinav Company, said that they are experienced in the EV market and will enter the EV market in the times to come. He says that it is believed that electric scooters are expensive. That’s why people shy away from it, but Okinawa will take care of it.

Okinawa Autotech plans to expand this year. In such a situation, it will launch a high-speed electric scooter and a motorcycle. Speaking about this, Founder and Managing Director Jitendra Sharma says that Okinawa is preparing to be 100 percent localized by the end of the financial year. This Gurugram-based company wants to make electric scooters accessible to every person with the help of the government. This company entered the market about five years ago.

The company says that “A lot of benefits are being given by the government, but it also depends on the demand and supply. Along with the increasing demand, EV companies will benefit immensely from government schemes. This year we are coming up with a high-speed scooter and a motorcycle.” According to the founder of Okinawa, the demand for EV two-wheelers has increased by 30 percent compared to last year. Told that the capacity of Okinawa is 1 lakh per year and in the coming time it will be increased from 2 lakh to 10 lakh.

what can be special

Jitendra Sharma, Founder and Managing Director of Okinav Company, said that they are experienced in the EV market and will enter the EV market in the times to come. He says that it is believed that electric scooters are expensive. That’s why people shy away from it, but Okinawa will take care of it. Along with new features, it will bring high speed and more range of electric bikes and scooters. Its quality and quality will be kept good. He added that Okinawa also specifically takes women riders into account. Well suited for female riders as it is comfortable.

Let us tell you that the government is also promoting the EV market now. In such a situation, it is also supporting companies launching electric scooters to reduce pollution. Apart from this, people are also liking electric scooters, in view of the demand of which two-wheeler companies are moving towards this. Let us know about some such electric scooters which are about to be launched or have been launched.

Heromotocorp to launch electric scooter in EV market soon

There is a buzz about Hero MotoCorp that it is going to launch its electric scooter in India soon. CFO Niranjan Gupta has said in a recent interview that by March 2022, Hero MotoCorp’s first scooter in the electric vehicle (EV) segment will be launched. Nothing much or special has been disclosed about its price and features.

Highest range scooter ever

Simple One is the scooter with the highest driving range in the country. The starting price of this scooter has been kept at Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Simple One e-scooter can cover a distance of 203 kms in Eco mode and 236 kms in IDC on a single full charge.

Read also: Alert for SBI customers! Now you can fill income tax return for free, know the complete process here

ola company electric scooter

Ola has launched two variants S1 and S1 Pro. The ex-showroom price of the S1 variant is Rs 99,999. While the ex-showroom price of the S1 Pro variant is Rs 1,29,999. The S1 variant can cover a distance of 121 km on a single full charge. Whereas the S1 Pro variant can cover a distance of up to 181 km after full charging once.