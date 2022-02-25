Okinawa’s new electric scooter is coming in March, driving range can be around 160km

The new electric scooter Okhi 90 is launching on March 24. Okinawa with its low-speed e-scooters has been the second largest selling electric scooter manufacturer in the country.

The company had earlier announced that it would launch a long-distance electric two-wheeler. Since then this is the company’s first electric scooter. The upcoming e-scooter is expected to have a range of 160 km, which will make it the premium price of electric two-wheelers. It could also have a swappable battery to add to the modernity.

Telescopic forks in the front of this e-scooter, dual shock absorbers can be given in the rear. Also, a disc system can be given at both ends of the braking system. Talking about the features, this e-scooter can offer LED headlight with DRL, LED tail light with fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity and two ride modes Eco and Power.

The Okinawa Ockhi 90 is expected to be the biggest ever offering from the company and will compete with premium electric scooters in the country like Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and others. The Ockhi 90 is likely to be launched at a price of Rs 1-1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).