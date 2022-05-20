Oklahoma bill banning nearly all abortions goes to governor’s desk



The Oklahoma Legislature handed a legislation Thursday banning all abortions besides rape, incest or saving a mom’s life.

Republican Gov. Kevin Steit has indicated he’ll signal the bill, which can take impact instantly.

The bill prohibits any observe of “inflicting the loss of life of an unborn baby”, which it defines as “a human embryo or embryo at any stage of being pregnant from infertility to start.”

Within the case of rape or incest, the offenses should be reported to legislation enforcement.

The brand new legislation will nonetheless legalize contraception.

“This doesn’t embody the use, prescription, administration, assortment or sale of Plan B, Morning-After Tablets, or some other type of contraception or emergency contraception,” says Bill.

Deliberate Parenthood on Thursday condemned the bill and vowed to problem the legislation in courtroom.

“As quickly because the governor indicators the bill, the ban will take impact, making Oklahoma the primary state to fully ban abortion – even Rowe v. Wade remains to be standing,” the company stated in an announcement on Twitter. “[Planned Parenthood] And the companions are taking Oklahoma to courtroom. “

The Oklahoma Legislature is the newest in a collection of legal guidelines limiting abortion this yr.

Govt. Stitt has already signed a Texas-style ban that prohibits abortion after detecting cardiac exercise within the fetus, which is about six weeks. It permits personal residents to sue somebody who helps a girl get an abortion for up to $ 10,000.

One other bill signed by the governor, which is due to take impact later this yr, would make abortion a punishable offense punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

A leaked draft opinion by Supreme Courtroom Justice Samuel Alito signifies that six of the 9 Excessive Courtroom judges are on board to overturn Rowe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide 50 years in the past.

Oklahoma is one in every of a number of GOP-controlled states that has handed a legislation limiting abortion in anticipation of that ruling.

The Supreme Courtroom has confirmed the veracity of the leaked opinion, however it’s only a draft and should change earlier than a ultimate verdict is issued.

The Related Press contributed to this report.