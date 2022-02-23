Oklahoma death row inmate’s case to be reviewed by outside firm after lawmakers raise doubts about his guilt



A team of Oklahoma lawmakers who believe 59-year-old death row inmate Richard Glossip was acquitted announced Tuesday that a law firm would conduct a third-party review of the case.

“If it comes back and he’s guilty, we’ll go ahead and execute him,” Republican Kevin McDougall told a news conference Tuesday.

“If it comes back and he’s innocent, we must do everything in our power to make sure he is as strong as possible. He has another chance to run free.”

Glossip was sentenced to death in 1997 after Oklahoma City Motel owner Barry Van Treez was convicted of murder.

The man who beat Treez to death, Justin Snyder, confessed to the murder and was sentenced to life in prison, but said he did so after Glossip promised to pay him 10,000 10,000.

Glossip’s attorney, Don Knight, claims that Snid only involved Glossip in the scheme to avoid his own execution.

Glossip was set for execution in October 2015 but was postponed until the last minute when prison officials realized they had the wrong drugs for a deadly injection.

Oklahoma suspended executions in 2014 and 2015 after a series of defective lethal injections, but that ended when 60-year-old John Marion Grant was sentenced to death last October.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor noted that Glossip has been tried twice and convicted, saying that if his defense uncovers new evidence, they should present it to the court’s criminal appeal.

“Mr Van Treez was assassinated on January 7, 1997. Glossip has been on appeal for 24 years,” O’Connor said in a statement. “It’s time for Mr. Van Treez’s family and the people of Oklahoma to get justice.”

Stan Perry, an attorney at Reedsmith, a Houston-based law firm, said 20 attorneys volunteered to participate in the investigation into Glossip’s case.

“It’s a diverse team of experienced prosecutors for lawyers, backgrounds, civil cases, who are giving their time and realizing it’s important,” Perry said Tuesday. “It is our hope that the outcome of the investigation, whatever the outcome, will allow for closure for all parties.”

Once the investigation is complete, the results will probably be presented to the pardon and parole board, which may recommend that the governor glossip pardon or reduce his sentence.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Pratter could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.