Oklahoma executes man for role in 2005 quadruple slaying



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Oklahoma sentenced a man to death Thursday for his role in the 2005 quadruple murder.

Gilbert Ray Postel, 35, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAllister, and prison officials pronounced him dead at 10:14 a.m. This is Oklahoma’s fourth execution since October, when the state resumed lethal injection after a break of nearly seven years. .

Postel, who lay in a garrison with his arms outstretched beside him, refused to say the last word and looked a few times at the seven witnesses beside the gallows as the execution began.

A doctor enters the chamber and rubs his postman at 10:06 a.m. Postel, shakes him and declares him unconscious after talking to him.

“Nothing has stopped today,” said Shelley Milner, sister of Donnie Swindle, one of four people convicted of postal murder. “His family mourns because our families have mourned for 17 years. Knowing that he will never walk on this earth gives me a little more peace than yesterday.”

During an apology hearing in December, Postel did not deny his involvement in the 2005 shooting of James Alderson, Terry Smith, Swindle and Amy Wright’s Memorial Day 2005. But Postel’s attorney, Robert Nance, argued that his client suffered from a learning disability, abandoned his mother at an early age, and began abusing methamphetamine on a daily basis from the age of 12.

Oklahoma will sentence one person to death for four-way murder

“He’s a different person,” Nance told the apology and parole board. “I think he needs a certain amount of forgiveness because he grew up in an environment that was almost exclusively negative.”

Postel himself testified at the hearing via video link from prison that he had used meth for a few days before the murder and had little memory of the crime.

“I understand that I am guilty and I accept that,” he said. “I’m really sorry for what I did to all these families, I don’t know how to say more than that.”

Prosecutors say Postel, his brother David Postel, father Brad Postel and another man were killed in a “blitz attack” inspired by their belief that Swindle was responsible for a motorcycle accident that left Brad Postel seriously injured. However, prosecutors said there was no evidence that Swindle was involved in the crash.

Gilbert Postel received two death sentences for the murders of Wright and Alderson when evidence shows he followed the two when they tried to flee and shot them in the back with a rifle.

Assistant Attorney General Julie Pittman told the board, “In her last moments, Amy Wright was screaming and hitting the ground to escape the Gilbert Postel.”

Death row is the last word of the prisoners

The board also heard strong testimony from the victim’s mother, Mary Joe Swindle, who said she did not see her son’s body because it was a bullet puzzle. The panel finally voted 4-1 to reject the apology for the postal.

Oklahoma was once one of the busiest death chambers in the country, but all executions were suspended in 2015 due to a deadly injection and a mixture of drugs that resulted in one prisoner being executed with the wrong drug. Moments before another detainee was taken to the death chamber, prison officials realized that the same wrong medicine had been provided to carry out his execution.

In 2020, then-Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter stated that the state had secured a source of the drug, refined its lethal injection protocols, and was ready to execute using a combination of three drugs, including sedative midazolam, vecur, Potassium chloride, which stops the heart.