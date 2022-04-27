Oklahoma Gov. Stitt signs bill banning nonbinary option on birth certificates



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Steit signed a bill Tuesday banning non-binary gender identifiers on birth certificates, angering LGBT lawyers.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health agreed last year in a civil lawsuit to allow a nonbinary option for those who do not identify as male or female. The birth certificate was issued to Oklahoma-born Oregon residents who sued after the agency initially denied the request.

The decision angered Republicans, including the governor. The person appointed to lead the agency resigned the day after the settlement, and the governor issued an executive order prohibiting a person’s gender reassignment from birth certificates, despite having a settlement agreement.

House Republicans accuse DHS of pursuing ‘ideologically driven agenda’ with translating policy

Civil rights group Lambda Legal has challenged the executive order in federal court, but the state has not yet responded. Gadget Clock reached out to the group for comment on the bill.

Many states only offer male or female gender options on birth certificates, but are the first to write a non-binary prohibition under Oklahoma law.

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, currently 15 states and the District of Columbia approve a gender identifying designation exclusively for men or women. That number will rise to 6 this summer if Vermont’s new law goes into effect

Kansas lawmakers don’t want to share the restroom with ‘huge’ translating colleagues

The US State Department recently announced that it has issued its first passport with the gender “X” for people not identified as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more widely next year.

“People are free to believe what they like about their identities, but science has determined that humans are biologically male or female at birth,” Oklahoma Representative Sheila Dills said in a statement after the bill was passed. Home last week. “We want clarity and truth in official state documents. Information should be based on established medical truth and not an ever-changing social dialogue.”

Republicans in the Conservative state have introduced a number of bills this year targeting transgender and non-binary people. Last month, Governor Street signed a bill banning transgender girls from playing on women’s sports teams, one of many such laws signed into law across the country.

Other conservative states, including Alabama, Arkansas, and Tennessee, And Texas has passed legislation banning sex-guaranteed treatment for minors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.