Oklahoma Governor Commutes Julius Jones’s Death Sentence Hours Before Execution
The Oklahoma governor on Thursday overturned the death sentence just hours before the man was hanged, in which case the state’s amnesty and parole board had twice reduced his sentence.
“After prayerful consideration and review of the material presented by all parties to this case, I am determined to commute the sentence of Julius Jones to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Governor Kevin Stitt said in a statement.
Julius Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2002. He was found guilty of killing Paul Howell, who was in a car on the driveway of his parents’ home when he was carjacked and shot. 1999. Less than a month after the Supreme Court lifted the moratorium on executions of Mr. Jones and Oklahoma death row inmates John Marion Grant by the Federal Court of Appeal, with the disagreement of three other Liberal members. He was hanged last month.
Mr Jones, 41, a former Oklahoma City high school basketball player who was 19 at the time of the murder, says he did not. Mr. Howell, a merchant in the suburbs of Edmund, was 45 years old.
Hundreds of students had dropped out of school and activists staged protests outside Mr Stitt’s office this week in an attempt to persuade them to save Mr Jones.
In a statement, Mr Jones’ lawyer, Amanda Bass, said Mr Stitt’s decision would “restore public confidence in the criminal justice system”.
“In light of the overwhelming evidence of Julius ‘innocence, we hope to fully accept the governor’s recommendation to commute Julius’ sentence to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, but we are grateful that the governor never made a mistake that will never be made,” she said. .
Protesters gathered in the state capital There was an outbreak in Jallosha After Mr. Stitt’s statement was published.
Immediately after the Federal Public Defenders filed a state of emergency, Mr. Stitt’s announcement came after a federal judge was asked to suspend the execution on the basis of “compelling evidence” that drugs used in lethal injections “pose a serious and significant risk of serious distress and pain to inmates.” Last month, an Oklahoma death row inmate vomited and Shuddered.
The motion moved the court seeking a restraining order to ensure that Mr Jones and three other death row inmates are not executed before February, as a federal trial is set to begin on whether the drugs used in the executions are at risk. Prisoners have to endure unconstitutional pain and suffering.
In September and again this month, the State Amnesty and Parole Board recommended that Mr. Jones’ sentence be commuted to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, a significant step in a case that has attracted national attention, Cece Jones-Davis said. Directs an Oklahoma-based campaign called Justice for Julius.
A few days and hours before Mr. Jones’ planned execution, at 4 p.m., local time on Thursday, his family and their supporters were waiting to hear whether Mr. Stitt, a Republican, would accept or reject the board’s recommendation, Ms. Jones-Davis said.
Oklahoma City Public Schools estimates that more than 1,800 students from 13 schools took part in a walkout Wednesday in support of Mr. Jones. The district said it “supports the rights of our students to peaceful assembly and their freedom of expression.”
At the State House, many of Mr. Jones’ supporters prayed, sang, and chanted “Free Julius Jones.” Madeline Davis-Jones, Mr Jones’ mother, told the crowd that her son was innocent.
“If my son is hanged tomorrow or any other day, there is no doubt about it,” she said. “There should be no doubt. No doubt about it. “
Had he been hanged, Mr Jones would have been the second person to be executed by the state of Oklahoma this year. Mr Grant, convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker in 1998, was hanged on October 28, hours after the moratorium was lifted.
Mr Grant, 60, was the first in the state to die from a lethal injection since 2015, when Oklahoma stopped the death penalty after he used the wrong drug on one occasion and allowed a prisoner to regain consciousness. Mr. Grant and Mr. Jones argued that the state’s lethal injection protocol, which uses three chemicals, could cause them excruciating pain.
Mr Grant vomited while trembling for a few minutes at the time of the execution, which journalists who have witnessed the execution say is extremely rare in their experience. But state prison officials said a day after Mr Grant’s execution that they had no plans to change the state’s lethal injection protocol.
“I agree that the reorganization of the prisoner’s grant was not pleasant,” Scott Crow, director of the Oklahoma Prison System, told a virtual news conference on Oct. 29. “But I don’t believe it was inhuman.”
Mr. Jones, a black man who has spent half his life in prison, has long maintained his innocence.
“I did not kill Mr. Howell,” he wrote in a letter to the Parole Board in April, after his appeal ended. “I was not involved in his murder in any way; And when the news of his death came, I saw him for the first time on television.
But Mr Howell’s relatives, a white man whose sister and two daughters have witnessed his murder, have denied the allegations, saying they were hurt by Mr Jones’ efforts to pardon him.
“Our family is a victim of Julius Jones and his lies,” Mr Howell’s brother, Brian Howell, told a news conference in September.
Mr Jones and his supporters have argued that his defense attorneys failed him during his trial – ignoring questions from family members who said he was eating with them at the time of Mr Howell’s murder – and prosecutors believe it. There is too much on the testimony of a co-defendant who said he saw Mr. Jones commit a crime.
Mr Jones’s supporters have argued that racism played a role in his trial and punishment. The number of death row inmates in Oklahoma and the United States is an unusual number for African Americans, and research has shown that those convicted of murder are more likely to be executed if the victim is white.
Mr Jones’s call for forgiveness was supported by leading figures in the fields of sports, politics and entertainment.
Last month, Matt Slap, president of the American Conservative Union, and Timothy Head, executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, wrote a letter to Mr. Stitt requesting that Mr. Jones’s sentence be commuted.
“We believe that there is no doubt that Jones is responsible for capital offenses,” Mr. Slap and Mr. Head wrote.
Mr. Jones’s case is featured in the 2018 documentary series produced by Viola Davis, A podcast episode Last year featured a recent episode of Kim Kardashian West and “James Cordon with Late Late Show”.
“Julius, his family and everyone on his team are still hopeful that Stitt will do the right thing,” said Ms. Kardashian West. Wrote on Twitter On tuesday.
Jesse Fortin contributed to the report.
