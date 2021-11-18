Oklahoma Governor Commutes Julius Jones’s Death Sentence Hours Before Execution

The Oklahoma governor on Thursday overturned the death sentence just hours before the man was hanged, in which case the state’s amnesty and parole board had twice reduced his sentence.

“After prayerful consideration and review of the material presented by all parties to this case, I am determined to commute the sentence of Julius Jones to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” Governor Kevin Stitt said in a statement.

Julius Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death in 2002. He was found guilty of killing Paul Howell, who was in a car on the driveway of his parents’ home when he was carjacked and shot. 1999. Less than a month after the Supreme Court lifted the moratorium on executions of Mr. Jones and Oklahoma death row inmates John Marion Grant by the Federal Court of Appeal, with the disagreement of three other Liberal members. He was hanged last month.

Mr Jones, 41, a former Oklahoma City high school basketball player who was 19 at the time of the murder, says he did not. Mr. Howell, a merchant in the suburbs of Edmund, was 45 years old.