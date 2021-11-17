Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Pentagon Standoff Over Vaccine Intensifies
WASHINGTON – The dispute between the Oklahoma governor and the Pentagon over a coronavirus vaccine order for the military has turned into a stormy test of federal strength, as President Biden says vaccination is needed for a wider portion of the U.S. workforce.
Last week, Oklahoma’s newly appointed assistant general for the National Guard, Brigadier. General Thomas H. Mansino announced on behalf of Governor Kevin Steit that state guards are not required to vaccinate Kovid-19, rejecting a Pentagon directive issued in August that makes vaccination mandatory for all troops. National Guard, within the timeframe set by each service branch.
“The order I issued came directly from the governor. This is a legal order for Oklahoma National Guard men and women, “said General Mancino in an interview.
Pentagon officials said Wednesday that the military’s position could be “threatened” if it failed to meet “medical preparedness requirements.”
Officials insist Mr Stitt has no legal role to play in complying with the order, although experts on the ambiguous laws governing the guards disagree. They note that unless federally deployed, National Guard members are under the jurisdiction of their state governor and therefore are not subject to federal orders. “Guard members can only serve one boss at a time,” said John Gohen United States National Guard Association.
The Pentagon is not without redress. It may deny funding to state units or impede the promotion of guard members who refuse to be vaccinated. Officials said Wednesday that members of the guard who refused to be vaccinated could face the same fate as the active duty troops.
“Oklahoma may be able to take this step as a legal matter, but there are certain things the federal government can do in response that could lead to a painful step-victory,” said Eugene Fidel, an assistant professor of law at New York University. Law school. “The governor and the state assistant general will thus find themselves commanding some very unhappy staff.”
The Pentagon is pushing for other states to follow Oklahoma’s lead. So far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange. “It could be contagious,” Mr Fidel said.
The National Guard has been embroiled in political turmoil for several years, including in 2018, when several governors said they would block or withdraw their troops from the Mexican border because the Trump administration separated adults who had entered the United States illegally. Boys In 1986, President Ronald Reagan ordered several governors to send guards to war in Honduras.
But these rare conflicts in the military have never been centered on decades-old vaccine orders.
The standoff, while limited so far, shows Mr Biden facing headaches as he pushes the January 4 deadline for large companies to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory or to begin weekly testing of their workers. The new rules, applying to companies with 100 or more employees, will cover an estimated 84 million workers and are already facing stiff resistance.
Mr. Stitt is one of several Republican state officials who have opposed Mr. Biden’s vaccine orders, which cover federal employees and contractors.
Some governors who are more resistant to the orders have so far accused Shri. Stit has refused to join.
Georgia National Guard chief General Thomas Carden told a local reporter last week, “I swear and I am determined to keep my word to the country. “It’s cut and dried for us.”
A spokesman for the Guards in North Dakota and Florida – the other two states whose governors oppose the vaccine orders – said they were complying with the Pentagon’s order, while Texas officials were more vague.
“Every soldier and airman has to decide whether to get vaccinated or not. The Texas National Guard provides every service member with the resources they need to make informed decisions, ”an unnamed spokesman said in response to an email question.
While the majority of soldiers in the active duty force have been vaccinated, the percentage of people in the guard has fallen below the average of the civilian population. In Oklahoma, 89 percent of guard airmen have been vaccinated, while only 40 percent of Army guards have been shot.
Mr Stitt called on Major General Michael C., a supporter of the vaccine. A day after Thompson’s removal, General Mancino issued his memo.
