Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Pentagon Standoff Over Vaccine Intensifies

Officials insist Mr Stitt has no legal role to play in complying with the order, although experts on the ambiguous laws governing the guards disagree. They note that unless federally deployed, National Guard members are under the jurisdiction of their state governor and therefore are not subject to federal orders. “Guard members can only serve one boss at a time,” said John Gohen United States National Guard Association.

The Pentagon is not without redress. It may deny funding to state units or impede the promotion of guard members who refuse to be vaccinated. Officials said Wednesday that members of the guard who refused to be vaccinated could face the same fate as the active duty troops.

“Oklahoma may be able to take this step as a legal matter, but there are certain things the federal government can do in response that could lead to a painful step-victory,” said Eugene Fidel, an assistant professor of law at New York University. Law school. “The governor and the state assistant general will thus find themselves commanding some very unhappy staff.”

The Pentagon is pushing for other states to follow Oklahoma’s lead. So far no one was able to send in the perfect solution, which is not strange. “It could be contagious,” Mr Fidel said.

The National Guard has been embroiled in political turmoil for several years, including in 2018, when several governors said they would block or withdraw their troops from the Mexican border because the Trump administration separated adults who had entered the United States illegally. Boys In 1986, President Ronald Reagan ordered several governors to send guards to war in Honduras.