Oklahoma Governor Puts Foe of Vaccine Mandates in Charge of National Guard
Oklahoma City – The governor of Oklahoma this week fired the state’s top military official, a vocal supporter of covid vaccination, and replaced him with a general who quickly issued orders violating federal vaccine requirements for military personnel.
The governor, Kevin Stitt, is one of a handful of Republican state officials fighting President Biden’s vaccination orders across the country, including federal employees, federal contractors and the military.
The state’s newly appointed Adjutant General Brigadier Dr. General Thomas H. Mancino issued a memo on Thursday stating, “I hereby order that no Oklahoma guard is required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, despite any other federal requirements.”
The memo also states that the state will continue to consider applications for vaccine concessions, although so far very few have been approved by federal military officials. It also said that “no negative administrative or legal action will be taken against the guardsman who refused the Covid-19 vaccine.”
It was unclear whether General Mancino’s policy violated the Pentagon’s vaccination order. In August, Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, said all active-duty military members must receive the Covid-19 vaccine immediately. The directive includes members of the armed forces “on active duty or in the ready reserve with the National Guard”.
Mr. Stitt called on Major General Michael C. General Mansino issued the memo after Thompson was unexpectedly dismissed as Adjutant General.
Gen. Thompson, a 38-year-old military veteran and the first black general of the Army State Guard, said Mr. Stitt was pressuring state military officials to comply with federal vaccination requirements and said his own role was to warn state forces that there were “consequences” of denying vaccination orders. .
He said he did not provide any explanation when the governor called for his release on Wednesday.
“It’s political,” said General Thompson. “There is no other reason for it.”
The governor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.
General Thompson said the lack of vaccinations would have a negative impact on the National Guard’s military readiness. “I don’t like to see Mark fail when we need to,” he added.
Lt. Col. Geoff Legler, the Oklahoma National Guard’s public affairs officer, said Mr. Stitt was operating on the principle that he had “complete control” of the state’s military.
However, the official noted that National Guard members who attend federally funded schools in Oklahoma are still subject to federal vaccination orders.
#Oklahoma #Governor #Puts #Foe #Vaccine #Mandates #Charge #National #Guard
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.