Oklahoma Governor Puts Foe of Vaccine Mandates in Charge of National Guard

Oklahoma City – The governor of Oklahoma this week fired the state’s top military official, a vocal supporter of covid vaccination, and replaced him with a general who quickly issued orders violating federal vaccine requirements for military personnel.

The governor, Kevin Stitt, is one of a handful of Republican state officials fighting President Biden’s vaccination orders across the country, including federal employees, federal contractors and the military.

The state’s newly appointed Adjutant General Brigadier Dr. General Thomas H. Mancino issued a memo on Thursday stating, “I hereby order that no Oklahoma guard is required to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, despite any other federal requirements.”

The memo also states that the state will continue to consider applications for vaccine concessions, although so far very few have been approved by federal military officials. It also said that “no negative administrative or legal action will be taken against the guardsman who refused the Covid-19 vaccine.”