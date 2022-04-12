Oklahoma governor signs bill to make performing abortions illegal



Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Steit signed a bill Tuesday criminalizing abortion.

The law, which came into force 90 days after the legislature adjourned in May, carries an abortion punishable by up to 10 years in prison, with a 100,000 fine.

Senate Bill 612 does not approve criminal charges against a woman for abortion and only makes an exception for abortions performed to save the life of the mother.

“We want to prohibit abortion in the state of Oklahoma,” State said at a signing ceremony for the bill. “I promised the Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hit my desk, and that’s what we’re doing here today.”

It comes after Oklahoma House passed the law in a 70-14 vote on Tuesday.

Sen. Nathan Dahm, a Broken Arrow Republican who wrote the bill and is running for Congress, called it “the strongest pro-life law in the country right now, which effectively eliminates abortion in Oklahoma.”

Daham Promise On Sunday, his Twitter followers “do everything.” [his] The power to stop abortions at the national level “and retaliated against Vice President Kamala Harris, who was Call The bill is “shameful” and says it “will only prevent women from getting the health care they need.”

“Our bill does not attack women’s reproductive rights, because women do not have the right to end their lives because of an unwanted pregnancy,” she said. Statement Vice President’s response.

“In Oklahoma, we do not take advice from the elite of the corrupt organization. Kamala Harris should focus on her work,” Dahm said.

Stitt promised that the legislature would send to his desk any signing of an anti-abortion bill.

The move follows a trend in Republican states to pass limited abortion laws over the past few years, and the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is considering revoking abortion rights for nearly 50 years.

The number of Texas women attending planned parenthood abortion clinics in Oklahoma has increased by 800% since the state passed new anti-abortion laws last year.

However, advocates for the right to abortion say the bill is unconstitutional and could pose a legal challenge – similar to similar anti-abortion bills that have been passed in conservative states and blocked by courts.

“OK’s governor has just signed into law a law that would make it * illegal * to have an abortion. It’s unacceptable,” Planned Parental Action Tweet Tuesday. “We are doing our best to prevent this unconstitutional ban from taking effect.”

“Abortion is not a crime. It is essential health care. The Center will challenge this unconstitutional law in court with @PPFA to protect the right to abortion and access to #Oklahoma,” the Reproductive Rights Center said. Wrote.

Nevertheless, the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Texas abortion bans to remain in force has encouraged anti-abortion lawmakers.

All of this comes as the country waits for the Supreme Court’s decision on the Dobs v. Jackson Women’s Health Agency, a challenge to the Landmark Row v. Wade decision.

