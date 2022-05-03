Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style abortion ban into law



Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Steet made a signature Tuesday Texas-style abortion ban which prohibits the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy.

The bill went into effect immediately, although abortion-rights advocates have already challenged the law in court.

“There will be some people who will lose access, even if the services are short,” said Emily Wells, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates abortion clinics in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

This measure prevents abortion if cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, which experts say usually occurs about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women become pregnant. Like Texas, the bill allows private citizens to sue abortionists or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion for up to 10,000.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed similar legislation to stand in Texas.

“Since that day, my colleagues and I have routinely treated patients who are fleeing their communities for care,” said Dr. Iman Alsaden, medical director of Planned Parenthood Great Plains. “They are taking time off from work, taking time off from school and taking time away from their family responsibilities so that by September 2021 they will be able to move safely and easily into their community.”

Earlier this year, Steet, a Republican, signed a bill calling abortion a criminal offense. This measure will not be effective until the summer. Before the Texas ban took effect Sept. 1, about 40 Texas women had abortions every month in Oklahoma, data show.

That number rose to 222 women in Texas in September and 243 in October.

The move in Oklahoma comes after a leaked Supreme Court draft sent shockwaves across the country and again put the issue of abortion at the forefront.

In Draft opinion In a statement issued by Politico on Monday night, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the decision of the 50-year-old Rowe v. Wade should be overturned “to return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people.”

