Oklahoma jury recommends death sentence for convicted cop killer



A jury in Oklahoma on Wednesday upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of shooting dead a Tulsa police officer.

David Anthony Ware was convicted of Sergeant Murder. Craig Johnson during a traffic stop in June 2020. Warr was also convicted of firing on a police officer, Arash Zarkeshan.

Tulsa County jury recommended death for Wire after nearly three hours of deliberations. The jury had already recommended life imprisonment for injuring Zarkeshan during the stop.

Defense attorney Kevin Adams apologized to the jury for the war.

“It’s an ugly … terrible case,” Adams said.

“David Weir believed he was acting in self-defense when he shot Sergeant Johnson,” Adams said. “They were kicking him.”

Prosecutor Steve Kunzweiler said Wire chose to shoot.

“He knew exactly what he was doing. He was shooting at police officers,” Kunzweiler said.

Earlier Wednesday, Judge William Lafargue dismissed the two judges and replaced them. LaFortune said both men and women told him they could not continue but did not give a reason.

“They can’t be fairly intentional with their fellow judges.” Dr. LaFortune. “The court is beyond doubt that they cannot be impartial, even beyond that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.