Oklahoma lawmakers send 6-week abortion ban to governor’s desk



The Oklahoma House on Thursday passed the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act 68-12, which would prohibit all abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Republican Gov. Kevin Steit, who earlier this month said he “wants to ban abortion in the state of Oklahoma,” is expected to sign the bill tomorrow.

The bill is in line with a law passed in Texas last year that prohibits abortion if the fetal heart activity is detected, which lasts about six weeks, and allows private citizens to sue anyone who “helps and supports” abortion.

The U.S. 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week dismissed a challenge to Texas law, and the U.S. Supreme Court has so far refused to intervene.

This is the second anti-abortion bill to clear the Oklahoma Legislature after Governor State signed a bill earlier this month that makes abortion a punishable offense in prison for up to a decade.

“I promised the Oklahomans that I would sign every pro-life bill that hit my desk, and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Steit said.

The bill, passed in early April, will not take effect until this summer and could face a legal challenge, but the 6-week ban passed on Thursday has an “urgent” provision that would allow it to take effect immediately.

Planned Parenthood said Thursday that they were “going to court to lift the ban.”

“We’ve been in the midst of a crisis for the last seven months – since the Texans have been forced to leave their home state for care – and now the Oklahomans have to do the same,” said Emily Wells, Planned Interim President and CEO of Parenthood Great Plains Vote earlier this month. Said in a statement. “It’s undesirable.”

Idaho passed its own Texas-style abortion ban in March, but the state Supreme Court temporarily blocked it before it could take effect.

Texas law last year led to a dramatic reduction in abortions across the state and an increase in Texans across the border in Oklahoma.

Prior to the enactment of the Texas Act, about 40 Texas women had abortions in Oklahoma each year, but according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the number exceeded 200 in September and October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.