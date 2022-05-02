Oklahoma meteorology students dead after storm chasing in Kansas



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Three meteorology students at the University of Oklahoma were killed in an accident after a tornado chased Kansas Friday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that students collided with a semi-truck in North Oklahoma after hydroplaning on Interstate 35 in Tonkawa while returning home after a storm.

Nicholas Nair, 20, Gavin Short, 19, and Drake Brooks, 22, died in the crash just before 11:30 p.m., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. All three are meteorology students at the University of Oklahoma.

According to Fox Weather, the students were trapped in a car for more than five hours before being evacuated and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A short tornado posted a video on Twitter on Friday night that he took while chasing a storm in Kansas.

1 killed, 6 injured in Portland car crash

The University of Oklahoma College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences said it was “deeply sorry” for the loss of the three students.

“We are deeply saddened and extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends,” the college wrote. “Our communities are very close in atmospheric and geographical sciences, and our meteorological school is pretty much a family.”

A spokesman told Fox Weather it was “devastated” by the damage.

“The university was devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Everyone was a valuable and dear member of our community. At this point, we urge the public to respect their family’s privacy,” the spokesman said.

Braden Sew, a meteorologist at the University of Oklahoma, told News4 that one of the dead students saw his first tornado on Friday.

“They had a great day. Later they called their parents and we told them how excited they were,” said Xiao. “Drake actually saw his first tornado yesterday.”

The Atlanta Paddle Pub car caused ‘major casualties’, injuring 16 people

Xiao said friends of the slain students are planning to light a candle at the National Weather Center on the University of Oklahoma campus.

Norman, the Oklahoma National Weather Service, released a weather balloon dedicated to three students.

“On this very sad day for the Norman meteorological community, our evening weather balloon launch is dedicated to Nick, Drake and Gavin – Ou meteorology students who died in a tragic traffic accident last night,” Norman tweeted to the Oklahoma National Weather Service. .

The Associated Press contributed to this report