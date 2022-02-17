World

Oklahoma set to execute man for role in quadruple slaying

A man convicted of his role in the 2005 quadruple murder was due to receive a fatal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary on Thursday.

Gilbert Ray Postel, 35, will be executed in Oklahoma for the fourth fatal injection since October, when the state resumed lethal injection after a nearly seven-year hiatus.

During an apology hearing in December, Postel did not deny his involvement in the shooting of James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright’s Memorial Day 2005. But Postel’s attorney, Robert Nance, argued that his client suffered from a learning disability, abandoned his mother at an early age, and began abusing methamphetamine on a daily basis from the age of 12.

This February 5, 2021 photo, provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, shows the Gilbert Postel. Oklahoma is preparing to execute Postel for his role in the 2005 quadruple murder in Oklahoma City. (AP, Oklahoma Department of Corrections via file)

“He’s a different person,” Nance told the apology and parole board. “I think he needs a certain amount of forgiveness because he grew up in an environment that was almost exclusively negative.”

Postel himself testified via video link from prison that he had used meth for several days before the murder and had little memory of the crime.

“I understand that I am guilty, and I accept that,” he said. “I have nothing more to say to all of you than to be truly sorry for what I have done to all these families.”

Prosecutors say Postel, his brother David Postel, father Brad Postel and another man were killed in a “blitz attack” inspired by their belief that Swindle was responsible for a motorcycle accident that left Brad Postel seriously injured. However, prosecutors said there was no evidence that Swindle was involved in the crash.

Gilbert Postel received two death sentences for the murders of Wright and Alderson when evidence shows he followed the two as they tried to flee and shot them in the back with a rifle.

Assistant Attorney General Julie Pittman told the board, “In her last moments, Amy Wright was screaming and hitting the ground to escape the Gilbert Postel.”

The board also heard strong testimony from the victim’s mother, Mary Joe Swindle, who said she did not see her son’s body because it was a bullet puzzle. The panel finally voted 4-1 to reject the apology for the postal.

Oklahoma was once one of the busiest death chambers in the country, but all executions were suspended in 2015 due to a deadly injection and a mixture of drugs that resulted in one prisoner being executed with the wrong drug. Prison officials realized that another inmate had been taken to the death chamber for a few moments before he was given the same wrong medicine to carry out his execution.

In 2020, then-Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said the state had secured a source of the drug, subtly formulating its lethal injection protocols., And was prepared for execution using a combination of three drugs, including sedative midazolam, vecuronium bromide, a paralytic, and potassium chloride, which stopped the heart.

